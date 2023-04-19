Molson Coors Produces 400,000 Cans of Water in Anticipation of Emergency Community Needs Nationwide

CHICAGO, Ill.— Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP; TSX: TPX) has filled 400,000 cans of water at its brewery in Trenton, Ohio in anticipation of providing aid to communities across the country affected by hurricanes, tornadoes, winter storms, wildfires and other emergencies in the year to come. With the intensifying frequency and unpredictability of natural disasters, Molson Coors plans to distribute the water to local governments and non-profit agencies as their communities recover from the challenges that lie ahead.

“Since launching our canned water program six years ago, we have seen the impact these cans of water can make for individuals, families and entire communities,” said Michael Nordman, senior manager of community affairs for Molson Coors. “Our Trenton brewery plays an essential part in preparing for disasters and delivering aid to those in need of safe, clean drinking water.”

On the morning of April 17, the Trenton brewery, known for producing iconic brands that include Miller Lite, Coors Light and Miller High Life, paused operations on one of its canning lines to produce its annual run of water, which is stored at Molson Coors’ brewery in Elkton, Virginia. Molson Coors has donated more than 2 million cans of clean drinking water since launching the program in 2017.

Molson Coors operates the water donation program in partnership with Broomfield, Colo.-based Ball Corporation, which provides the 12-ounce cans, and Atlanta-based Graphic Packaging International, which donates the 12-pack cartons in which the cans are packaged.

In addition to its water donation program, Molson Coors supports key local programs and initiatives that promote strong, thriving communities.

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. Our ESG strategy is focused on People and Planet with a strong commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment.

