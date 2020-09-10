Molson Coors Launches Keystone Light Cans with Augmented Reality Experience

CHICAGO– Keystone Light is taking its annual Big Game Hunt to the next level with a brand-new mobile Augmented Reality experience.

Lucky Keystone Light drinkers who find a rare, orange can will be able to unlock four AR animals: an elk, a duck, a boar, and a buck. Once unlocked, users can take photos and videos with the rare animals, share them on social media and keep tabs on all the animals they have collected in their own personal Trophy Room.

“We wanted to celebrate our annual Big Game Hunt program and give consumers a different experience they can enjoy from their homes,” said Justine Stauffer, marketing director of economy brands. “We are thrilled to partner with Futureman Digital to bring The Hunt and its four new animals to life for our fans with this Augmented Reality experience.”

Here’s how the Augmented Reality experience works:

Step 1. Find the elusive, orange can: consumers can find an orange Keystone Light can available in a variety of Big Game Hunt packages.

Step 2. Scan the QR code on the can: consumers will simply open the camera app on their phone, hover over the QR code located on the can, and click the notification tab to launch their browser.

Step 3. Unlock an AR experience: consumers will follow the prompts on their screen to come face to face with one of four unique AR animals.

The promotion runs through October 31. Consumers can participate by purchasing Big Game Hunt packages for their chance to find a rare, orange can. Must be 21+ to participate, void where prohibited.

To learn more about the Hunt and find Keystone Light near you visitwww.keystonelight.com.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Saint Archer Gold, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, hard coffee, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more. Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company’s commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.