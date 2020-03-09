Molson Coors Launches Keylightful Keystone Light Line Extension Nationally

CHICAGO – Today, Keystone Light is launching Keylightful, an extension of the brand that brings together a refreshingly sweet duo of raspberry and lime flavors with a splash of your always smooth go-to beer. Aside from the raspberry and lime flavors, Keylightful touts its very own pawesome brand mascot:a fun-loving French Bulldog named Lil’ Breezy Keezy. Lil’ Breezy Keezy’s interests include tail-gating, dog day afternoons and keeping up-to-date with pup-ular culture.

“Flavor is an important trend across beer, and we know our drinker is looking for a smooth, sessionable option they can enjoy,” said Josh Wexelbaum, Marketing Director of Economy Brands. “That’s where Keylightful comes in. It’s the right amount of flavor you can enjoy while hanging out with friends or your four-legged best friend.”

In honor of the canine mascot featured on its can, Keylightful is announcing the Search For Lil’ Breezy Keezy Contest: a nationwide casting call for a pup pawfectly suited to serve as an additional year-long brand ambassador for Keylightful.* The winning dog owner will win $10K and a year’s worth of Keylightful.**

“Woof woof woof, woof woof,” said Lil Breezy Keezy. “Woof, woof woof *growl* woof.”

Think your pup has the pup-tential? Consumers can enter for a chance to win by posting a photo of their pooch on Instagram with a caption (100 words or less) of why he or she should be the next Lil’ Keezy. Must include “#searchforlilkeezy”, “#contest”, and tag @keystonelightofficial to enter via Instagram. Entrants can also send a picture of their dog and caption via email tolilbreezykeezy@keylightful.com. See Official Rules for additional contest details and restrictions.

Keylightful is also celebrating the search for Lil’ Breezy Keezy and the brand’s passion for animal welfare through a partnership with the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), the first animal welfare organization in North America which serves as the nation’s leading voice for animals. The brand will be donating $50,000 to support the ASPCA’s efforts to care for, protect and rescue at-risk animals across the country.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Keylightful to celebrate dogs across the country and the search for its canine mascot, Lil’ Breezy Keezy,” said Rebecca Frommer, Director, Cause Partnerships and Events, ASPCA. “Keylightful’s support of the ASPCA will help fund our lifesaving work to help at-risk animals in the U.S.”

Keylightful is available in packs perfect for any social sharing occasion: 12pk and 30pk / 12oz cans. Visitwww.keystonelight.com to find Keylightful near you.

* Entry phase ends April 10, 2020. Judging phase April 11, 2020 – April 25, 2020. Must be 21+ years of age or older to enter. Subject to Official Rules at www.promorules.com/PL013406.

** Year’s worth of Keylightful awarded as additional $1,000 check