Molson Coors Launches Blue Moon LightSky

CHICAGO – Blue Moon Brewing Co. today announced the national launch of a new light brew, Blue Moon LightSky: a light citrus wheat beer brewed with real tangerine peel and dry hopped with Azacca hops. At only 95 calories and packed with flavor, Blue Moon LightSky delivers against the beverage industry’s “better for you” trend without compromising on taste.

“We wanted to make this beer unique and distinctive to the Blue Moon portfolio,” said Max Walker, vice president of above premium beer at Molson Coors. “We think Blue Moon LightSky is going to bring new drinkers into the Blue Moon family of brands and continue to elevate the brand as a whole.”

The new brew is both light and sessionable, with 3.6 grams of carbohydrates and 4 percent ABV, and marries Blue Moon’s signature haze with bright citrus notes of real tangerine peel and a subtle tropical hop flavor. Packaged in sleek 12oz slim cans, in 6-pack and 12-pack varieties, Blue Moon LightSky is the perfect grab-and-go option for wherever the day takes you, like lounging poolside, barbecuing outdoors or brunching with friends.

Blue Moon LightSky will be supported with a dedicated marketing campaign, beginning in early March, and will appear throughout the year at local events, festivals, and on social media.

Drinkers are encouraged to follow the brand @BlueMoon onFacebook, and @BlueMoonBrewCo onTwitter andInstagram. For more information on Blue Moon Light Sky, please visitwww.bluemoonbrewingcompany.com

###

About Blue Moon

Blue Moon Brewing Company takes pride in the quality and creativity of its beers and embraces the process it takes to get there. Our founder and head brewmaster, Keith Villa, dreamt up Blue Moon Belgian White while spending time living and learning in Belgium. Years later, we still pull inspiration from the people and places around us. Since our first creative twist in 1995 in Denver, we have continued to have fun experimenting and trying out new styles for our fans to enjoy. That’s why at Blue Moon Brewing Company, something’s always brewing. More information is available atwww.BlueMoonBrewingCompany.com.