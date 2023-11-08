Molson Coors Collaborates With The Commons for Destination Innovation Career Development Experience

MILWAUKEE, Wis.— Molson Coors has partnered with The Commons for the fourth iteration of its Destination Innovation program; an all-expenses-paid early career development experience for 15 students from various universities across Southeastern Wisconsin. The annual program took place from Oct. 23 through Oct. 24. As part of the Molson Coors’ commitment to fostering young talent, it offered exclusive “fast-track interviews” with Molson Coors’ recruiters for the Summer 2024 internship program on Oct. 26, a new addition to Destination Innovation this year.

The two-day program included a behind-the-scenes look at Molson Coors’ Milwaukee and Chicago headquarters, brewery and distributor tours, presentations from leaders in innovation-related fields and opportunities to network with mentors. Program participants witnessed how different teams within Molson Coors work together through the production process to bring products and technology to life, highlighting Molson Coors’ core values: put people first, be bold and decisive, take accountability, learn every day and celebrate together. Additionally, students learned about the growing trend of non-alcoholic beverages through a taste test led by the head of the non-alcoholic beverages division.

“Destination Innovation is an unparalleled hands-on, early career development experience we are proud to present in collaboration with The Commons to grow the talent pipeline in brewing and innovation,” said Jonah Turner, head of emerging tech, Molson Coors. “This well-rounded program really gives students an in-depth look into multiple facets of our business and opportunities to connect with leaders in areas that spark their individual interests.”

Starting in 2019, Destination Innovation has offered more than 70 students from 15 universities the opportunity to participate in this immersive career experience. Motivated and talented college students with backgrounds in business, accounting, finance, supply chain, human resources, marketing, computer science, information systems, engineering and related tech fields were encouraged to apply for the program.

“I enjoyed witnessing the passion and loyalty Molson Coors employees all share,” said Noemi Mendez, Milwaukee Area Technical College student and program participant. “They all come from different backgrounds and have their own unique career journey, but they all share the enthusiasm of working for Molson Coors.”

Destination Innovation is just one of the programs Molson Coors invests in to develop emerging technologies and tech-driven initiatives that enhance operations, create new solutions and positively impact the communities it serves. To learn more about Molson Coors, visit www.molsoncoors.com.

