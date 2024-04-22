Molson Coors Celebrates Earth Week With Nationwide Volunteering Initiatives

CHICAGO, Ill.— As part of its ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement, Molson Coors Beverage Company is undertaking a series of companywide initiatives and volunteer activities in its hometowns and brewery sites for Earth Week 2024. These efforts underscore Molson Coors’ dedication to its environmental and community goals, which include the recent launch of its “Cheers to Our Parks” initiative in Milwaukee and $500,000 fundraising match program.

“At Molson Coors, we advance sustainability through both our operations and our employees’ volunteerism,” said Rachel Schneider, vice president of Sustainability and Environmental Health & Safety, Molson Coors. “Earth Week serves as a reminder of our ongoing responsibility to take care of our planet’s resources and it is a great way for our employees to play a role in creating more sustainable environments in their local areas.”

In celebration of Earth Week 2024, company employees volunteered in various locations, including Albany, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Golden, Colorado; Shenandoah, Virginia; Trenton, Ohio; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Moncton, New Brunswick.

In tandem with local Earth Day volunteer efforts, Molson Coors is offering opportunities for all North America employees to participate in Earth Week (April 20-26), including encouraging carpooling, recyclables drives at workplaces, and live sessions with partners like the Waterkeeper Alliance.

Molson Coors’ sustainability efforts include carbon emissions reductions, water conservation, packaging improvements, increased recycling, waste reduction and supplier engagement:

Molson Coors is now powering its Wisconsin operations, including its corporate offices, through renewable electricity agreements, including being the first company to subscribe to We Energies’ Renewable Pathways program.

In 2022, Molson Coors announced its intent to move away from single-use plastic rings in its North American production facilities by early 2025, opting to move to sustainably sourced fiberboard-wrapped packages for four- and six-packs. This $85-million project has been completed at Molson Coors’ Canadian breweries and is underway at the U.S. breweries.

In November 2023, Molson Coors’ near- and long-term net-zero carbon emissions targets were validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

Through active involvement and impactful partnerships, Molson Coors is dedicated to making a difference in the environment and the communities it serves. Further details on local volunteer initiatives include:

Albany, Georgia

On Earth Day, employees led a highway cleanup near the brewery, reinforcing their commitment to environmental stewardship by addressing unsightly litter.

Chicago, Illinois

Chicago employees joined Friends of the Chicago River for a cleanup at Canal Origins Park, dedicated to removing debris and keeping the park clean.

Golden, Colorado

The brewery participated in an Earth Day trail cleanup at North Table Mountain with Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado to help keep the Rocky Mountain area pristine and beautiful.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

On Earth Day, employees volunteered with the Milwaukee River Keepers to help clean up the Menomonee River Valley, where the Milwaukee brewery and offices are located.

Shenandoah, Virginia

Employees participated in a highway cleanup to enhance the Shenandoah Valley’s natural beauty. Brewery employees also received reusable shopping bags to help eliminate plastic waste.

Trenton, Ohio

For Earth Day, the brewery participated in an E-waste drive to properly recycle computers, TVs, cords, small appliances and other electronics.

