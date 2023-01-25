Molson Coors and Wisconsin Center District Expand Partnership with 3-Year Sponsorship Renewal

Deepening its commitment to the city of Milwaukee, Molson Coors and the Wisconsin Center District (WCD) today announced a three-year sponsorship renewal, which includes exclusive sponsorship rights of the Miller High Life Theatre, UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and the Wisconsin Center.

Over the next three years, Molson Coors, along with its distributor partner Beer Capitol, will direct their support towards providing great entertainment and attracting new visitors to enjoy all the city of Milwaukee has to offer, including the newly expanded Wisconsin Center.

“Molson Coors has had a longstanding relationship with the Wisconsin Center District since the opening of its convention center in 1998,” said Dan Idstein, general manager of sales at Molson Coors. “Molson Coors and Wisconsin Center District share the same goal of elevating Milwaukee as a vibrant city. We are thrilled that Molson Coors and our more than 1,700 Milwaukee employees can continue to support our local community through this renewed partnership.”

WCD owns and operates the Wisconsin Center, UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and the Miller High Life Theatre, and hosts hundreds of public and private events each year.

“Wisconsin Center District is committed to strengthening Milwaukee’s reputation and enhancing its cultural attractions through partnerships with likeminded companies like Molson Coors,” said Marty Brooks, president and CEO of the WCD. “We are proud to deepen this partnership to continue to support prosperity in the city of Milwaukee for years to come.”

The three-year sponsorship renewal represents Molson Coors’ ongoing commitment to its hometown community and the many diverse cultures, communities and lifestyles that comprise the city of Milwaukee.

About Beer Capitol Distributing

Beer Capitol Distributing – (www.beercapitol.com) is a member of Frank Beverage Group, a fourth-generation family-owned and operated beer, wine, and spirits distribution company with more than 900 employees, servicing more than 7,500 customers across 25 counties in Wisconsin.

About Wisconsin Center District

Experience-obsessed and committed to creating unforgettable moments, the Wisconsin Center District (WCD) is a quasi-governmental body that operates the Wisconsin Center, which began its $456 million expansion in 2021 to double its size; UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena; and Miller High Life Theatre in downtown Milwaukee. The WCD venues are within walking distance of leading hotels, retail establishments, attractions, dining, nightclubs and transportation. Created under Wisconsin State Statute in 1994, the WCD offers captivating and buzzworthy experiences, making Milwaukee a not-to-be-missed destination.

About Molson Coors

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. Our ESG strategy is focused on People and Planet with a strong commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.