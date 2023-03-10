Modern Times Beer Re-Releases Star Jungle

San Diego, California – Modern Times Beer announces the return of Star Jungle. Originally brewed in 2020, this Hazy Pilsner is a 16 ounce can of sunlight in liquid form.

Star Jungle is a delightful and hoppy lager that features a generous heap of Mosaic Incognito in the whirlpool, with a big addition of Mosaic and a touch of Nelson in the dry hop. This beer is supremely crushable and packs a punchy nose of berries, white grapes, and a hint of lychee.

“Hazy, hoppy, and suitable for daily enjoyment, this special lager ticks all the boxes for a springtime crusher,” said Justin Holmes, New Projects Manager. “It’s inspired both by the big hitter IPAs we make day-to-day and the Pilsners we drink when the day is done.”

Star Jungle (5.5% ABV) is a limited release available on tap and in 4-pack cans to-go at Modern Times Beer locations in Point Loma, North Park, and Encinitas and at fine retailers in markets where Modern Times Beer is sold.

About Modern Times Beer

Founded in 2013, Modern Times Beer is an intrepid cadre of brewers, coffee roasters, culinary wizards, creative powerhouses, and beer-slingers. MT is based in San Diego with its production brewery, roastery, and tasting room in Point Loma, tasting room in San Diego’s North Park neighborhood, and restaurant/tasting room in Encinitas. Modern Times Beer is distributed throughout California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Utah, Hawaii, Texas, and Washington. In 2022, Modern Times Beer + Coffee joined Craft ‘Ohana, a family of beverage brands including Maui Brewing Co, Maui Hard Seltzer, and Kupu Spirits.