Modern Times Beer Expands Distribution into Texas with Ambiente

San Diego, Calif. – Ambiente Opco, LLC (“Ambiente” or the “Company”), a leading statewide craft beer and fine wine distributor in Texas, is pleased to announce that the Company has been appointed the exclusive distributor for Modern Times Beer (“Modern Times”) in Texas. With the addition of Texas, Modern Times is now distributed in 28 states, including California, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico.

“We are absolutely delighted to bring Modern Times to Texas,” said Jacob McKean, Founder and CEO of Modern Times. “Ambiente has a kickass team, and we’re really excited to hit the ground running with them.”

A premier, employee-owned brewery headquartered in California, Jacob McKean founded Modern Times in 2013 as a 30-barrel production brewery and tasting room in San Diego. Since then, Modern Times has grown case volume by double digits each year and is in the top 1% of craft breweries in the nation by volume. Modern Times operates seven tasting rooms, four kitchens, three breweries, and one coffee roastery across California and Oregon.

“We are honored to represent Modern Times and are thrilled to bring their high-quality craft beer across Texas,” said Tristan Maldonado, Beer Division President and Co-Owner at Ambiente. “Their commitment to quality, service, and independence matches our philosophy and market approach.”

“This partnership exemplifies our strategy of providing Texans leading, innovative brands,” added Michael Salas, Beer Division Vice President at Ambiente. “Their beers have a devoted following and will be a tremendous addition to Ambiente’s craft beer portfolio.”

“We knew we wanted to be a part of Ambiente’s impressive growth trajectory, driven by a culture of independence, employee ownership, hard work, and passion,” said Phil MacNitt, Director of Sales and Marketing at Modern Times Beer. “We’re very excited about our partnership and the scale we will achieve together.”

Modern Times and Ambiente plan on releasing Modern Times Beer across the entire state in the next few months. Modern Times has hired brand manager veteran, Tisha Baucum-Smith, to lead all sales and marketing efforts in Texas.