Mighty Swell Adds 6 New Markets in 9 Months

AUSTIN, Texas — Mighty Swell, an Austin-based spiked seltzer company, has successfully launched into six new markets in the last nine months, increasing its YOY sales 104% percent and has become the highest selling independent spiked seltzer brand in the country*. Mighty Swell was founded in 2016 by the creators of Deep Eddy Vodka and Waterloo Sparkling Water and is the only independent brand to be included in the top-15 spiked seltzer brands in the United States*. This position as a top nationally-ranked spiked seltzer is made that much more impressive, as Mighty Swell is currently available in 19 states and not yet nationally distributed.

Mighty Swell’s phenomenal growth has been spurred by the successful expansion into the Southeastern US this year. In the last nine months the award-winning spiked seltzer has launched in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi and South Carolina and secured distribution partnerships with retail giants like Publix, Kroger, Winn Dixie, and The Fresh Market. In addition to the supermarket distributions, Mighty Swell also expanded into popular convenience stores like Buc-ee’s, Circle K and Murphy USA. Through its increasing popularity, it is now outselling notable brands like Bon & Viv, Henry’s Hard Seltzer and Corona Hard Seltzer in Arkansas*. Forever a Lone Star State favorite, Mighty Swell remains among the top three leading ‘Better For You’ brands in Texas*, proving they will stay a large player in the spiked seltzer category.

“Over the past 18 months the strategy of Mighty Swell has been to focus and grow throughout the South, which naturally aligns to our products core DNA,” said John Beal, President and General Manager of Mighty Swell. “Finding quality distributor partners and methodically growing in these areas has been a pivotal step for Mighty Swell’s brand development.”

Mighty Swell sets itself apart by using natural white grape juice, and was the first in the category to do so, to deliver a refreshing fruit-forward beverage that is low calorie and low-sugar. Mighty Swell is certified gluten free, vegan-friendly, and will be OU Kosher certified as of August 2020. Mighty Swell never uses artificial flavors, added sugars, high-fructose corn syrup or sodium benzoate. Currently offered in four refreshing flavors – Cherry Lime, Watermelon Mint, Peach and Grapefruit – each Mighty Swell 12-ounce can contains 5% ABV, 110 calories and 4 grams of sugar. Mighty Swell offers individual flavors sold in 6-packs and single serve 16-ounce cans, as well as variety 12-packs with all four flavors.

For more information, including a convenient product finder, please visit www.mightyswell.com or follow them on Facebook (@MightySwellSeltzer) or Instagram (@mightyswell).

* Sourced from April 2020 IRI Data

About Mighty Swell

