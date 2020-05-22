Michigan Brewers Guild Cancels Popular Summer Beer Festival

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

LANSING, Mich. – Continued uncertainty and concern for the general population in the midst of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Brewers Guild has canceled its Summer Beer Festival originally scheduled for July 24-25 in Ypsilanti. First held in 1997, this is the Guild’s original festival and the only 2-day event among five annual festivals. Earlier this year, the Guild canceled its inaugural Spring Beer Festival which would have taken place Saturday, May 16 in Traverse City.

“The health and safety of our guests, brewery staff, volunteers and the general public remain our primary focus,” says Scott Graham, Guild Executive Director. “We are disappointed that we won’t be able to gather with our fellow Michigan beer lovers this July, but given the continued uncertainty and safety protocols that remain in place, we believe this is the appropriate decision at this time.”

Given the cancellation of two of its 2020 festivals which each feature a VIP Enthusiast Hour, the Guild will be extending all Enthusiast Membership expiration dates by six months, beginning with memberships that expired March 1 onward.

“We really appreciate the ongoing support of our Enthusiast Members and are considering other ways to add value and engage with our members,” says Graham.

The Guild also wants to encourage everyone to celebrate July as Michigan Beer Month by supporting local breweries as they re-open, and with carry-out orders, to-go growler fills and gift card purchases.

“We will continue to promote Michigan breweries and the culture they create in the Great Beer State,” Graham says. “We invite you to follow our social media or visit our website for updates.”

Formed in 1997, the Michigan Brewers Guild represents nearly 300 member breweries (a number that increases on a monthly basis). The Guild is a passionate beer community that believes in quality artisanship, bold character, fun, responsibility and pushing the boundaries. The mission of the Guild is to promote and protect the Michigan beer industry with an overarching goal to help locally brewed beer attain 20% of all beer sales in the state by 2025.

Michigan’s brewing industry contributes more than 21,000 full-time jobs and $872 million in labor income, with a total economic impact of over $2.5 billion. In terms of overall number of breweries, microbreweries and brewpubs, Michigan ranks #6 in the nation—supporting its title as “The Great Beer State.”

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.