Michigan Brewers Guild Cancels Popular Summer Beer Festival

LANSING, Mich. – Continued uncertainty and concern for the general population in the midst of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Brewers Guild has canceled its Summer Beer Festival originally scheduled for July 24-25 in Ypsilanti. First held in 1997, this is the Guild’s original festival and the only 2-day event among five annual festivals. Earlier this year, the Guild canceled its inaugural Spring Beer Festival which would have taken place Saturday, May 16 in Traverse City.

“The health and safety of our guests, brewery staff, volunteers and the general public remain our primary focus,” says Scott Graham, Guild Executive Director. “We are disappointed that we won’t be able to gather with our fellow Michigan beer lovers this July, but given the continued uncertainty and safety protocols that remain in place, we believe this is the appropriate decision at this time.”

Given the cancellation of two of its 2020 festivals which each feature a VIP Enthusiast Hour, the Guild will be extending all Enthusiast Membership expiration dates by six months, beginning with memberships that expired March 1 onward.

“We really appreciate the ongoing support of our Enthusiast Members and are considering other ways to add value and engage with our members,” says Graham.

The Guild also wants to encourage everyone to celebrate July as Michigan Beer Month by supporting local breweries as they re-open, and with carry-out orders, to-go growler fills and gift card purchases.

“We will continue to promote Michigan breweries and the culture they create in the Great Beer State,” Graham says. “We invite you to follow our social media or visit our website for updates.”

Formed in 1997, the Michigan Brewers Guild represents nearly 300 member breweries (a number that increases on a monthly basis). The Guild is a passionate beer community that believes in quality artisanship, bold character, fun, responsibility and pushing the boundaries. The mission of the Guild is to promote and protect the Michigan beer industry with an overarching goal to help locally brewed beer attain 20% of all beer sales in the state by 2025.

Michigan’s brewing industry contributes more than 21,000 full-time jobs and $872 million in labor income, with a total economic impact of over $2.5 billion. In terms of overall number of breweries, microbreweries and brewpubs, Michigan ranks #6 in the nation—supporting its title as “The Great Beer State.”