Michelob ULTRA Debuts First-Ever Limited-Edition NBA Team Cans

NEW YORK – 18 NBA Teams. Four featured artists. One beer that’s making hoop dreams happen on the 18th day of the year.

Michelob ULTRA, the official beer sponsor of the NBA, is tipping off the year with its first-ever line of uniquely designed, limited-edition NBA team cans for fans of 18 teams across the league. The beer brand that puts the full court press on joy is now bringing it to fans’ hands to help celebrate their squad’s biggest moments with exclusive Michelob ULTRA cans commissioned just for them.

The brand has partnered with four talented, emerging artists at the intersection of streetwear, sports and entertainment to bring these cans to life in a way that represents each city and brings joy to fans. The artists include:

Sophia Chang (@esymai) – Captures the pride and joy of each team by referencing phrases and icons that speak true to each individual city, creating something that fans can resonate with.

Drake Cereal (@drakecereal) – Tells the story about the community and the iconic momentsthat make an NBA team who they are, paying tribute to the past, present and future by creating a collection that is subversive and playful for local fans.

Christophe Roberts (@therealcristophe) – Creates a “made by hand” feel by reinterpreting teammascots in a unique, loose and illustrative style.

Chuck Anderson (@nopattern) – Showcases the iconic team logos on the top half of the can and pairs it with city-inspired imagery from the bottom half, allowing the designs to become textured and abstract while including prominent landmarks from each city.

Michelob ULTRA created these NBA team cans to help bring even more joy to the experience of cheering on your favorite team by enabling basketball fans to rep their city while enjoying a refreshing superior light beer. Because ‘It’s Only Worth It If You Enjoy It’.

Michelob ULTRA’s NBA team cans are available for a limited time beginning January 17th, 2022 at local beverage distributors and arenas in participating markets.

Michelob ULTRA, a superior light beer that believes in active enjoyment, contains only 95 calories and 2.6 carbs – is the perfect choice for those who live an active, balanced lifestyle.

About Michelob ULTRA

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is currently the fastest growing beer brand in the United States by share and the No. 2 beer in the industry by dollar sales. With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs and no artificial flavors or colors, it is a superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Michelob ULTRA’s choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, hops, and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Anheuser-Busch’s commitment to brewing quality. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to always drink, and sweat, responsibly.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America’s most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best- tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home.

For More Information

www.anheuser-busch.com