Meet Coastal Spritz, the Canned Wine Made with Premium Grapes From Columbia Valley in Washington State

Coastal Spritz was inspired by our love for premium wine and summer. Our favorite summers were spent on beaches in the hot sun drinking Rosé. After a few glasses in the summer heat the buzz would be too heavy and thirst kicked in, and that’s when the innovation of the wine spritz was born.

The result is a delicious and lighter take on canned wines without sacrificing the quality of the grapes that go into it. Hence we sought grapes from the prestigious Columbia Valley in Washington State.

It’s available at select retailers and online delivery services like Drizly from coast to coast.

Coast Spritz Specs

  • All natural, non-GMO, and gluten free
  • Made with real fruit
  • Grapes sourced from the Columbia Valley in Washington State
  • 5g of sugar and 100 calories per can
  • Only 5% abv
  • Flavors – Pineapple Spritz, Classic Spritz, Watermelon Spritz, Chardonnay Spritz, Pinot Noir Spritz and Sauvignon Blanc Spritz
  • Proud partner of the Ocean Foundation with percentage of proceeds benefiting the organization that protects our oceans and beaches

For more information: https://therosespritz.com/

