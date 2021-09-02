Maui Brewing Releases Hard Seltzer Lemonade

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Kihei, Hawaii – Following the success of their popular Maui Hard Seltzer, Maui Brewing Company announces the release of Maui Hard Seltzer Lemonade, a spiked sparkling lemonade. Brewed with high quality cane sugar and natural flavors including lemon oil and lemon juice, Maui Hard Seltzer Lemonade at 5% ABV offers consumers a sessionable low calorie (100), low carb (2g), low sugar (<1g), and gluten free beverage choice which is great on its own or incorporated into a cocktail.

According to Garrett Marrero, Co-founder and CEO of Maui Brewing Company, “Maui Hard Seltzer has proven to be a favorite in Hawaii and beyond. Adding to the brand, we’re proud to introduce our Maui Hard Seltzer Lemonade. While it is different than our core seltzers, its big bold lemonade flavors with a hint of sweetness will make this a fierce competitor in the category. Mahalo to Team MBC for knocking it out of the park once again.”

The brewery’s Kihei restaurant has been serving it on draft in recent weeks, and will now also have it available in to-go 6-packs. Maui Brewing Company locations in Lahaina, Kailua, and Waikiki, as well as other MBC retail and restaurant partners will receive a supply, both draft and 6-packs, in the upcoming weeks. National distribution is expected to follow in the near future.

Maui Hard Seltzer debuted in January 2020 with the launch of POG, Citrus, and Dragon Fruit flavors as a brand extension of Hawaii’s largest independent craft brewery. Mixed 12-packs include an Acai flavor option as well.

For more information, visit MauiHardSeltzer.com or follow @MauiHardSeltzer on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Maui Hard Seltzer

Launched in 2020, Maui Hard Seltzer is a brand extension of Hawaii’s largest craft brewery, Maui Brewing Company. Varietals include POG (passionfruit, orange, guava), Citrus, Dragon Fruit, Acai, and Lemonade, offering a low calorie, low carbohydrate, low sugar alcoholic beverage option. Maui Hard Seltzer operates with a mission aligned to the same independent values, sustainability practices, and commitment to craft as its parent brand.

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
09/02: Brewbound Podcast 09/09: Brew Talks Denver 2021 (CBC) 09/14: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond 09/16: Brewbound Podcast 09/23: Public Relations Speed Dating
View the Full Content Calendar
back
BevNET Cocktail Showdown 1 The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More