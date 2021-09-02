Maui Brewing Releases Hard Seltzer Lemonade

Kihei, Hawaii – Following the success of their popular Maui Hard Seltzer, Maui Brewing Company announces the release of Maui Hard Seltzer Lemonade, a spiked sparkling lemonade. Brewed with high quality cane sugar and natural flavors including lemon oil and lemon juice, Maui Hard Seltzer Lemonade at 5% ABV offers consumers a sessionable low calorie (100), low carb (2g), low sugar (<1g), and gluten free beverage choice which is great on its own or incorporated into a cocktail.

According to Garrett Marrero, Co-founder and CEO of Maui Brewing Company, “Maui Hard Seltzer has proven to be a favorite in Hawaii and beyond. Adding to the brand, we’re proud to introduce our Maui Hard Seltzer Lemonade. While it is different than our core seltzers, its big bold lemonade flavors with a hint of sweetness will make this a fierce competitor in the category. Mahalo to Team MBC for knocking it out of the park once again.”

The brewery’s Kihei restaurant has been serving it on draft in recent weeks, and will now also have it available in to-go 6-packs. Maui Brewing Company locations in Lahaina, Kailua, and Waikiki, as well as other MBC retail and restaurant partners will receive a supply, both draft and 6-packs, in the upcoming weeks. National distribution is expected to follow in the near future.

Maui Hard Seltzer debuted in January 2020 with the launch of POG, Citrus, and Dragon Fruit flavors as a brand extension of Hawaii’s largest independent craft brewery. Mixed 12-packs include an Acai flavor option as well.

About Maui Hard Seltzer

Launched in 2020, Maui Hard Seltzer is a brand extension of Hawaii’s largest craft brewery, Maui Brewing Company. Varietals include POG (passionfruit, orange, guava), Citrus, Dragon Fruit, Acai, and Lemonade, offering a low calorie, low carbohydrate, low sugar alcoholic beverage option. Maui Hard Seltzer operates with a mission aligned to the same independent values, sustainability practices, and commitment to craft as its parent brand.