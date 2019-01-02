Maui Brewing Relaunches Waimea Red Ale

KIHEI, Hawaii– Maui Brewing Company kicks off the first of its latest specialty releases for 2019 with a relaunch of Waimea Red Ale available in cans for a limited time and in local markets.

Waimea is a hop variety from New Zealand with an aromatic profile of tangelo, citrus, and pine. Waimea is also the Hawaiian word for the reddish water of rivers running through the red dirt of the islands. The American-style Red Ale packs a punch at 6.5 percent ABV with a sound 50 IBU to balance the malt profile.

National Sales Manager Pete Scheider states, “We wanted to bring back to our lineup this red ale that is favored by both our brewers and the MBC ‘ohana. The balance of Waimea, Mosaic, and Cryo hops with the dark fruit malt character finishes crisp and clean, making it enjoyable for most any beer lover.”

The Maui Brewing Company locations at Kihei, Lahaina, and Waikiki will offer Waimea Red Ale on draft or in 6-pack cans for to-go consumption, beginning with the Kihei/brewery location on Wednesday, January 2nd. Other MBC locations will follow approximately a week later. Waimea Red Ale will only be available in Hawaii for a brief time.

MBC is a fiercely local company and has remained steadfast regarding local production. The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation.

For more information, visit MauiBrewing.com or follow @MauiBrewingCo on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery, operating 100 percent in Hawaii. MBC is based on Maui, with its production brewery, full service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, as well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Waikiki (Oahu) and opening soon in Kailua (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 23 states and 10 international countries with more areas to follow.