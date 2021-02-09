Maui Brewing Company Releases Unfiltered Version of Flagship IPA

KIHEI, Hawaii – Maui Brewing Company announces their latest release, Hazy Big Swell India Pale Ale which will be available for a limited time. The full-bodied hazy rendition of MBC’s flagship IPA is double dry hopped with Citra, Chinook, Simcoe and Mosaic hops.

MBC’s Lead Brewer, Dana Fleming stated, “The goal when designing this beer was to maintain the hop character of the original Big Swell, but lose the bitterness. We did this by selecting only the juiciest of the hops used in the original recipe, and by eliminating early hop additions. The result is a haze bomb with huge grapefruit, pine and stone fruit aromatics!”

Offering an unfiltered (hazy) deep gold appearance and a fuller creamier mouthfeel, the aromatic island IPA is bursting with grapefruit, pine and tropical fruit character. Like the flagship, Hazy Big Swell clocks in with 6.8% ABV and 70 IBUs.

Hazy Big Swell is currently available on draft or in to go 4-packs, crowlers or growlers at all Maui Brewing Company locations. It will also be made available across the islands and in select mainland markets where independently owned Maui Brewing Company craft beer can be purchased. Not in your area? Visit the website for a listing of online distributors who can send direct to consumers.

MBC is a fiercely local company and has remained steadfast regarding local production. The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation. For more information, visit MauiBrewing.com or follow @MauiBrewingCo on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery, operating 100% in Hawaii. MBC is based on Maui, with its production brewery, full-service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, as well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 20 states, 1 district, and 3 international countries with more areas to follow.