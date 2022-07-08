Maui Brewing Broadens Distribution Network

KIHEI, Hawaii – Maui Brewing Company will broaden its distribution footprint to 26 states this coming summer. Partnering with Bounty Beverage in Nashville, Tennessee and Stockertown Beverage in 26 eastern counties of Pennsylvania, fans can soon stock up on MBC favorites! The timeliness of this announcement hits just as summer kicks off.

Maui’s flagship craft beers including Bikini Blonde Lager, Big Swell IPA, Coconut Hiwa Porter, and Sunshine Girl Golden Ale, as well as Maui Hard Seltzer varietals will be available in cans at area retailers and on draft at local restaurants.

Chief Sales Officer, Chris McJunkin, stated, “Maui Brewing Company is excited to be able to expand our footprint to coincide with our new mainland production. We have many fans from across the country that write in often, and we are now happy to let you know we are coming to Tennessee with Bounty Beverage and Pennsylvania with Stockertown Beverage. Soon, we’ll be in Alabama with United Johnson Brothers. Please be on the lookout for our beers and seltzers, both on- and off-premise in these great states.”

Earlier this year, Maui Brewing Company announced their production expansion partnership with Sleeping Giant Brewing Company (Denver, CO) to deliver a more sustainable, steady, and fresh supply of their craft beverages at competitive pricing and bring aloha to more mainland fans. Look for availability in Alabama, Iowa, Nebraska, and Georgia in the upcoming months. The company will continue to announce new markets on their social media channels. The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery. MBC is based on Maui, with its grid-independent production brewery, full-service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, as well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 26 states, 1 district, and 3 international countries with more areas to follow.

About Bounty Beverage

Founded in 2010 by one guy and a truck, Bounty now employs 40 passionate team members carving out a craft beer universe. Kurt Strickmaker, Founder, President & Better Beer Guy, still maintains the ‘little guy’ approach while competing with mega distributors in market. Customer service, education, and desire to be better drives the Bounty ethos. Delivering brands throughout 8 middle Tennessee counties, Bounty focuses on American craft beer and excellent spirits and wine.

About Stockertown Beverage

Founded in 2001, Stockertown Beverage is Eastern Pennsylvania’s trusted source for the highest quality Specialty Beers and Non-Alcoholic Beverages. Stockertown Beverage is comprised of an exceptional team of professionals dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience, serving over 30 counties in Eastern Pennsylvania directly from state-of-the-art facilities strategically located in the territory.

For More Information:

https://mauibrewingco.com