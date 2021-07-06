Maui Brewing Adds Mosaic Mo’Betta to Year-Round Lineup

Kihei, Hawaii – Maui Brewing Company is thrilled to announce the inclusion of fan favorite Mosaic Mo’Betta into the year-round lineup. The Double India Pale Ale will replace Double Overhead Double IPA shelf space for the second half of the year.

According to MBC’s Brewmaster, Kim Brisson-Lutz, the decision to feature Mosaic Mo’Betta which was originally brewed in December of 2015 was to honor the hops offering in the Imperial IPA position.

Brisson-Lutz stated, “Our Team is stoked for the release of Mosaic Mo’Betta. While Double Overhead IPA has a large demand, Mosaic Mo’Betta will quickly become a new go-to beer. The brew team wanted to celebrate one of our favorite and expressive hops (Mosaic). This Double IPA is super quaffable and drinks more like a single IPA along with tropical and berry like flavors.”

MBC brewed Mosaic Mo’Betta from 2-Row, Munich, and Wheat malts with Simcoe and Mosaic hops. The result is a deep copper appearance, tropical citrus aroma, and notes of berries and citrus to round out the juicy flavor. Mosaic Mo’Betta, at 8.0% ABV and 70 IBUs, will be available in 4-pack cans and draft in Hawaii. MBC is a fiercely local company and has remained steadfast regarding local production.

The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery, operating 100% in Hawaii. MBC is based on Maui, with its production brewery, full-service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, as well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 20 states, 1 district, and 3 international countries with more areas to follow.

For More Information:

https://mauibrewingco.com