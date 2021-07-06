Maui Brewing Adds Mosaic Mo’Betta to Year-Round Lineup

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Kihei, Hawaii – Maui Brewing Company is thrilled to announce the inclusion of fan favorite Mosaic Mo’Betta into the year-round lineup. The Double India Pale Ale will replace Double Overhead Double IPA shelf space for the second half of the year.

According to MBC’s Brewmaster, Kim Brisson-Lutz, the decision to feature Mosaic Mo’Betta which was originally brewed in December of 2015 was to honor the hops offering in the Imperial IPA position.

Brisson-Lutz stated, “Our Team is stoked for the release of Mosaic Mo’Betta. While Double Overhead IPA has a large demand, Mosaic Mo’Betta will quickly become a new go-to beer. The brew team wanted to celebrate one of our favorite and expressive hops (Mosaic). This Double IPA is super quaffable and drinks more like a single IPA along with tropical and berry like flavors.”

MBC brewed Mosaic Mo’Betta from 2-Row, Munich, and Wheat malts with Simcoe and Mosaic hops. The result is a deep copper appearance, tropical citrus aroma, and notes of berries and citrus to round out the juicy flavor. Mosaic Mo’Betta, at 8.0% ABV and 70 IBUs, will be available in 4-pack cans and draft in Hawaii. MBC is a fiercely local company and has remained steadfast regarding local production.

The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery, operating 100% in Hawaii. MBC is based on Maui, with its production brewery, full-service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, as well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 20 states, 1 district, and 3 international countries with more areas to follow.

For More Information:
https://mauibrewingco.com

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
07/08: Brewbound Podcast 07/15: Brew Talks Virtual July 2021 07/22: Brewbound Data Club w/ Lester Jones, Chief Economist, NBWA 07/22: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond 07/29: Brewbound Frontlines w/ Brienne Allan on Misogyny and Misconduct
View the Full Content Calendar
back
The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More