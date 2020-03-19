Massachusetts Brewers Guild: Support Breweries While Social Distancing

Framingham, Mass. — Keeping our communities safe and protecting our most vulnerable is the most important thing we can do right now. Under current state ordinance, all Massachusetts brewpubs and taprooms will be closed for on-premise consumption until April 6.

While you won’t be able to sit and have a pint with us these next few weeks, we hope you’ll include locally made Massachusetts beer in your supply runs by purchasing beer to-go at breweries or at package stores. Many package stores are offering home delivery through Drizly and breweries have launched online sales and curbside pickup to ensure social distancing protocols are being met.

Food delivery and takeout is available at select breweries and brewpubs, and online stores are always open for merchandise and gift card purchases. See below for a list of breweries that are currently open and operating retail operations and CLICK HERE for a detailed chart with the services and physical addresses of each brewery location.

From all of us at the Massachusetts Brewers Guild, we thank you for supporting our small, family-run businesses during this unprecedented time.

We can’t wait to have a beer with you soon.

Breweries Open For Retail Operations:

We’re all in this together!