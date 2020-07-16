Massachusetts-Based Brewers White Lion and Trillium Collaborate on Black is Beautiful Initiative

SPRINGFIELD and BOSTON, Mass. — Independent craft brewers, White Lion Brewing Company, of Springfield and Trillium Brewing Company, of Boston announced their participation in the nationwide Black is Beautiful initiative with the upcoming release of their collaborative imperial stout. Established earlier this year in the wake of unarmed citizen George Floyd’s death, the program seeks to raise awareness of the social injustices facing people of color and to demonstrate that the craft brewing community and its patrons support the need for greater diversity and inclusivity. The collaborative brew is set to be available on August 7, 2020.

The brainchild of Marcus Baskerville, Founder and Head Brewer of Weathered Souls Brewing Company in San Antonio, Texas, Black is Beautiful now includes over 1000 breweries across the globe each utilizing the same recipe and common brand to establish a global, unified voice. Each member brewery pledges to donate proceeds from the sales of the beer to a local non-profit organization that supports equality and inclusion, police reform, and/or legal defense funds for those that have been wronged.

According to White Lion Brewing’s founder, Raymond L. Berry, Jr., “we are proud to team up with Trillium and fly the Black is Beautiful craft beer flag in Massachusetts. For White Lion, and as one of the few Black-owned breweries in the Commonwealth and in the country, this represents a way for us to engage our combined communities in taking a stand against the systemic and institutional practices that lead to discrimination in criminal justice, employment, housing, health care, political power, and education.”

“Working together we could help echo and amplify the message to communities across Massachusetts,” expressed JC Tetreault founder/brewer of Trillium Brewing Company. “This project is an opportunity for positive change; it focuses attention on systemic issues in our society and enables craft beer consumers to participate in the solution.”

Taking the collaboration a step further, the two brewers have put their own mark on the shared recipe by modifying the malt recipe to create a smooth, rich experience and adding whole vanilla beans from Papua New Guinea. Black is Beautiful is expected to release to the public for sale at Trillium’s taprooms and White Lion retail outlets on August 7th. Both breweries have pledged their proceeds from the collaboration to benefit non-profit organizations working on the front lines of social injustice; the Healing Racism Institute of Pioneer Valley and Lawyers for Civil Rights, Boston.

“Earlier this year we initiated a public dialogue about inequality and racism within the craft beer community, inspired by the #iamcraftbeer movement launched by Dr. J Beckham, Equity & Inclusion Strategist for Craft Beer For All and Brewers Association Diversity Ambassador. Building upon her message of unity and hope we chose to support the impactful work of The Lawyers for Civil Rights (LCR).” stated Tetreault. Founded in the wake of the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy, LCR fights discrimination on behalf of people of color and immigrants through legal action, education, and advocacy utilizing a vast network of pro-bono lawyers. “The work they are doing is visible, sustainable, and aligns with our core values.”

Berry shared, “White Lion is also very pleased to direct proceeds for the Black is Beautiful initiative to the Healing Racism Institute of Pioneer Valley. As a founding board member, the Healing Racism Institute has been working on the front lines in dismantling racism one heart at a time and by engaging institutions and organizations to reverse systemic racism. We hope proceeds will expose more to the program as it evolves to address more urgent needs in reversing racism.”

“Brewers create, we build, we problem solve,” concluded Tetreault. “In times of crisis or when society’s ills are most apparent, creativity can be a path to positive change.”

About White Lion Brewing Company

White Lion’s grace symbolizes humankind’s goodness; it is an extension beyond race, color, creed or gender. The first craft beer brand to go to market in Springfield, Massachusetts, has all of the necessary ingredients for a successful and sustainable future: A compelling brand, a smart plan for growth, and a commitment to being a vital part of the city’s renaissance. More than a brewer, White Lion intends to serve as a catalyst for Springfield’s revitalization.

About Trillium Brewing Company

Founded in 2013 with the desire to create a lifestyle through craft beer, Trillium Brewing Company is a New England Farmhouse-inspired brewery rooted in community and shared experiences. Our core values drive our approach: a desire to push the boundaries of experimentation with innovation and education, and a focus on hospitality in warm and welcoming spaces with a wide range of styles for a diverse audience. Trillium operates a production brewery and taproom in Canton, a greenhouse-inspired brewery and taproom in Fenway, a seasonal beer garden on the Rose Kennedy Greenway, and a brewery, taproom, and restaurant in Boston’s historic Fort Point neighborhood.

About Healing Racism Institute of the Pioneer Valley:

Founded in 2011, the Healing Racism Institute of Pioneer Valley has engaged over 800 individuals and 200 organizations across nearly 20 sectors through its signature two-day seminars held in the Pioneer Valley and in Greater Boston. The Institute provides a safe environment to learn about the impact of racism on communities and individuals and offers a process that is engaging and transformative.

About Lawyers for Civil Rights

Lawyers for Civil Rights fosters equal opportunity and fights discrimination on behalf of people of color and immigrants. We engage in creative and courageous legal action, education, and advocacy in collaboration with law firms and community partners. We focus on impact areas that represent the front lines in today’s battle for equality and justice. LCR is headquartered in Boston and represents clients across Massachusetts and surrounding communities—and the impact of our life-changing work ripples across the country.