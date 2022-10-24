Marshall University Partners with Country Boy Brewing for the Official Beer of Herd Country

HUNTINGTON, West Virginia – Marshall University Athletics has partnered with Country Boy Brewing out of Lexington, KY for a new brew named Herd Country Lager. This craft-brewed American lager has been designed for tailgates and cheering on The Thundering Herd across the state of West Virginia.

Brewed with malted wheat and a touch of Huell Melon hops, this brew carries a stated 100 calories and 3.1 carbs per 12oz serving. Light and refreshing, Herd Country Lager will fit perfectly into the cooler of every fan that bleeds green.

“This is what happens when good people come together,” says Christian Spears, Marshall University Director of Athletics. “Our team and the Country Boy team worked together to finalize something that is truly “For The Herd”. Welcome to Herd Country! Cheers.”

“We are so lucky to find a partner in Marshall University that appreciates a great crafted beer,” says Daniel “DH” Harrison, Co-Owner and Founder of Country Boy Brewing. “We have a couple Marshall alums on our team and cannot wait to hit that first tailgate with a Herd Country Lager.”

Herd Country Lager cans and draft will launch market wide beginning Monday, October 24 just in time for the Homecoming game vs Coastal Carolina on Oct 29.

About Country Boy Brewing

Country Boy Brewing was founded in 2012 by three native Kentuckians with a passion for great craft beer. Country Boy prides itself on making minimally processed beers with high quality, real ingredients. Their passion for great beer shines through their core brands, Cougar Bait American Blonde Ale and Shotgun Wedding Vanilla Brown Ale. Their recent expansion to Georgetown, KY with the largest production brewery in the state allowed them to can their popular Cliff Jumper IPA and Halfway Home Pale Ale, in addition to several seasonal offerings. This brand-new building has a 42,500 square foot production brewery, taproom, and offices.

For More Information:

https://countryboybrewing.com