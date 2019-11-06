Maplewood Brewery & Distillery to Release Two Cuppa Barrel Aged Variants in Cans

CHICAGO — Maplewood Brewery & Distillery has announced a release of three new can variants to the brewery’s heavily sought after stout series, Cuppa. The series consists of thick and robust stouts brewed with rotating adjuncts complimented by a unique coffee blend to balance their rich and ever changing flavors.

The big release will consist of two unique Barrel Aged Cuppa variants both aged in a blend of Heaven Hill, Buffalo Trace, and Woodford Reserve barrels for over one year: Cuppa Barrel Aged Cinnamon Coconut and Cuppa Barrel Aged Breakfast. The third release, Cuppa Brûlée, was brewed with burnt Panella sugar and a blend of Madagascar and Papua New Guinea vanilla beans, complemented with a blend of beans from Chicago’s Metric Coffee. “We all feel we have something special and cannot wait for Chicago to try these beers. We’ve been waiting a long time to release the right BA stout(s) and this is it,” said Adam Smith, Lead Brewer of Special Projects.

The triple release will be held at Maplewood’s Lounge located in Logan Square on Saturday, November 9th, beginning at 11:00AM. All three releases will be available in 2-packs to go as well as on-site consumption. Cuppa Brûlée cans and draft will see very limited distribution throughout the Chicagoland area while the two barrel-aged releases being exclusive to the Lounge, aside from a small amount of Cuppa Barrel Aged Cinnamon Coconut debuting at Chicago’s Festival of Barrel Aged Beer on Friday, November 8th.

About Maplewood Brewing

The first of its kind to establish brewing and distilling roots under a single roof, Maplewood has been producing finely crafted beer and spirits out of their 10BBL brewhouse and 250L Kothe hybrid still since 2014. Three years after moving into the production facility, Maplewood opened the Lounge, a neighborhood bar doubling as a cocktail parlor and brewery taproom. Beginning commercial distribution throughout Illinois shortly after settling into the Logan Square space, Maplewood has since expanded their distribution footprint into Missouri, SW Michigan, Northern Indiana, Wisconsin and Kansas. Maplewood’s patrons have come to expect expertly crafted beer in a wide range of styles.

https://maplewoodbrew.com/events/triple-cuppa-beer-release