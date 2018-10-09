Many Rivers Brewing Expands Distribution

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – After being distributed throughout much of the Western Slope of Colorado, Many Rivers beer is now available on the Front Range, including the Denver metro area. Many Rivers Brewing’s mission is to raise money and awareness for river conservation, with all profits going to organizations doing the front-line work of protecting our vital waterways.

Many Rivers Brewing currently offers two styles of beer, the flagship Amber Ale, and a West-Coast Style IPA. Both styles are available in cans and draft.

They have partnered with Colorado Craft Distributors in Denver to bring their mission-driven ales to more of Colorado, from Fort Collins down to Colorado Springs. Colorado Craft focuses solely on craft brands, employing a knowledgeable and passionate team throughout the Front Range area.

“With our new partnership with Colorado Craft Distributors we can extend our reach throughout much of Colorado and help support a wider footprint of river focused non-profits,” said General Manager, Carey Matthews. “We currently work with many western-based organizations, like RiversEdge West, Colorado Canyons Association, and the Colorado Riverfront Foundation, and are looking forward to getting involved with even more groups on the other side of the mountains!”

Many Rivers Brewing Company follows a unique business model, with 100% of their profits going to support organizations that help to protect and conserve rivers. While the trend of philanthropy has long been a precedence in the craft beer industry, Many Rivers is one of just a few breweries in the U.S. that give 100% of their profits towards a charitable cause. Many Rivers is part of the growing corporate social responsibility movement, private companies who strive for outcomes that make communities better. As a public benefit corporation, Many Rivers’ focus is to bring attention to essential water issues, while making darn good beer at the same time.

Amber Ale Specs:

ABV: 5.9%

IBU: 35

Malts: 2-Row Pale, Carastan, Wheat, Chocolate, Munich 1

Hops: Magnum, CT2, Mt. Hood

Color: Rich Amber

Taste: Crisp and balanced, with toasted malt and spicy, floral hops

Available on draft and in 12-ounce can/6-packs.

IPA Specs:

ABV: 7%

IBU: 75

Malts: 2-Row Pale, C45, Wheat

Hops: Chinook

Color: Straw Gold

Taste: Bright hop notes of citrus, with a touch of herbal spice and a smooth malt base

Available on draft and in 12-ounce can/6-packs.

About Many Rivers Brewing, a Public Benefit Corporation:

Many Rivers is founded on a philanthropic philosophy of donating all of their profits to charitable causes. 100% of the profits from brewing the beer are donated to organizations that help protect and conserve rivers. The outcome of donating the profits to rivers is to preserve the role that rivers play in our communities by helping people connect to their rivers and enhancing river habitats. Brewed in Colorado, the donations go into the communities where the beer is sold. Many Rivers Amber Ale and IPA are available throughout much of Colorado. Visit www.manyriversbrewing.com to find out more, including locations where Many Rivers beer is available.