MadTree and Short’s Collaborate on The Bonsai Project

CINCINNATI – MadTree Brewing Company and Short’s Brewing Company are launching The Bonsai Project collaboration (Get it? Short trees…) this November. After sharing a couple gin and tonics, they decided to take brewery collaboration to a whole new level. Similar to a traditional black and tan, each brewery developed a recipe intended to be layered together resulting in the ultimate collaboration and gin and tonic experience.

MadTree is brewing and canning, OH, a gin-inspired specialty ale with lemon peel, juniper berry, hibiscus, and coriander with raspberry and peach added. Short’s is brewing and canning, MI, a tonic-inspired specialty ale with lemon, lime, and orange zest, allspice, cinchona bark, lemongrass, and cubeb pepper with lemon, lime, and orange juice added. When layered together both are sure to make beer drinkers say, “oh my!”

Each six-pack will contain three cans of OH and three cans of MI in a carton-wrap package format. Best served layered, consumers can layer at home or get the full layering experience at MadTree and Short’s events at bars and restaurants across the Midwest. The breweries will provide each event location with a custom layering spoon to create the Bonsai Project on-site.

“When we decide to collaborate with another brewery, it’s because we have a genuine relationship with them and we inspire each other to create innovative beers” said Brady Duncan, MadTree co-founder. “Hanging out with Joe and the team from Short’s, with a few cocktails added, got us thinking about doing something different.”

“Everything about this project is rad. From concept to package design, all the way through recipe development and promotional brainstorming. I think it’s awesome to offer up two uniquely different beers in both color and flavor, that also complement each other. The layering element takes it to a whole new level adding a third flavor experience at the consumers discretion. I’m stoked to see this project come to fruition. It’s going to be a game changer.” said Short’s CEO and Creative Engineer, Joe Short.

Collaboration six-packs and draft will be distributed throughout Ohio and Indiana by Cavalier Distributing and across Michigan by Imperial beverage beginning on November 12, 2018.