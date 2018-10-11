Lyft Launches Ride Smart Maryland Initiative

BALTIMORE, Md. — Lyft, the fastest-growing on-demand transportation service in the U.S., announces the launch of its Ride Smart Maryland initiative—a program to increase responsible ride alternatives and overall rideshare usage to-and-from area wine, beer and spirits tasting venues and consumer events. In partnership with 53 breweries, wineries and distilleries across the state, the program will provide discounted rides, collaboration with venues to enhance the passenger experience and a hassle-free option to encourage patrons to leave their cars at home.

To form and launch the initiative, Lyft has partnered with the Maryland Wineries Association, Brewers Association of Maryland and Maryland Distillers Guild to promote the Maryland craft alcohol industry and reduce overall instances of impaired driving. Participating venues will each have a designated Lyft pick up and drop off location and staff will be equipped with free ride coupons to help visitors get home safely.

Kicking off the partnership, Lyft is offering a free ride (up to $10) to or from any of the participating venues, Friday, October 12, through Sunday, October 14, to the first 3,000 people who enter promo code RIDESMARTMD2 in their Lyft app.

“We are excited to be partnering with the craft beer, spirits and wine industries to help people enjoy the amazing breweries, wineries and distilleries Maryland has to offer without having to worry about your ride home,” said Mike Heslin, Lyft’s Baltimore Market Manager. “Now you can relax and enjoy your favorite drinks, then let Lyft get you to wherever you are going safely.”

The partnership comes as both Lyft and Maryland’s craft alcohol industry are growing in popularity across the state, and will collaborate on a shared vision of responsible consumption.

“As an industry, we want to inspire and grow the appreciation of wine, beer and spirits that are made right here in Maryland, and we do that through connecting directly with residents and visitors,” said Kevin Atticks, founder of Grow & Fortify, which represents the Maryland Wineries Association, Brewers Association of Maryland and Maryland Distillers Guild. “This partnership with Lyft is exciting because it helps us in our mission to promote responsible consumption and celebrate a thriving industry.”

The statewide partnership is part of Lyft’s Ride Smart initiatives across the U.S that provide free and discounted rides to help combat drinking and driving. To date, Lyft has helped hundreds of thousands of individuals nationwide by leveraging partnerships with local bars; brewer, winery, and distillery associations; government entities; nonprofits, and more—all to increase the safety of our roads.

Participating members include:

7 Locks Brewing, Montgomery

Alecraft Brewery, Baltimore

B.C. Brewery, Baltimore

Baltimore Whiskey Company, Baltimore

Basignani Winery, Baltimore

Black Ankle Vineyards, Frederick

Black Flag Brewing Company, Howard

Blackwater Distilling, Queen Anne’s

BlueDyer Distilling, Charles

Boordy Vineyards, Baltimore

Calvert Brewing Company, Prince George’s

Catoctin Breeze Vineyard, Frederick

Cluster and Wine, Calvert

Crooked Crab Brewing, Anne Arundel

Crow Vineyard & Winery, Kent

Diamondback Brewing Company, Baltimore

Falling Branch Brewery, Harford

Fiore Winery & Distillery, Harford

Flying Dog Brewery, Frederick

Full Tilt Brewing, Baltimore

Guinness Brewery, Baltimore

Heavy Seas Beer, Baltimore

Hidden Hills Farm and Vineyard, Frederick

Hysteria Brewing, Howard

Independent Brewing Company, Harford

Jailbreak Brewing Company, Prince George

Linganore Winecellars, Frederick

Loew Vineyard, Frederick

Lyon Distilling Company, Talbot

Midnight Run Brewing, Frederick

MISCellaneous Distiller, Frederick

Mobtown Brewing Company, Baltimore

Mully’s Brewery, Calvert

Old Line Spirits, Baltimore

Olney Winery, Montgomery

Orchid Cellar Meadery and Winery, Howard

Patapsco Distilling Company, Carroll

Peabody Heights Brewery, Baltimore

Red Heifer Winery, Washington

Rocklands Farm Winery, Montgomery

Rockwell Brewery, Frederick

Romano Vineyard & Winery, Prince George

Royal Rabbit Vineyard, Baltimore

Running Hare Vineyard, Calvert

Sagamore Spirit, Baltimore

Smoketown Brewing Station, Frederick

Spirits of Patriots, Somerset

Springfield Manor, Frederick

The Vineyard at Dodon, Anne Arundel

True Respite Brewing Company, Montgomery

UNION Craft Brewing, Baltimore

Waredaca Brewing, Montgomery

Willow Oaks Craft Cider and Wine, Frederick

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in June 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation. Lyft is the fastest growing rideshare company in the U.S. and is available to 95 percent of the US population as well as in Ontario, Canada. Lyft is preferred by drivers and passengers for its safe and friendly experience, and its commitment to effecting positive change for the future of our cities.

About Brewers Association of Maryland

The Brewers Association of Maryland (BAM), founded in 1996, is a non-profit trade organization of Maryland brewing companies. The mission of BAM is to grow, promote, and protect the Maryland craft beer industry. As the craft beer marketplace experiences tremendous growth, Maryland’s brewing industry is committed to excellence and education with regard to product quality and safety.

About Maryland Distillers Guild

Members of the Maryland Distillers Guild are a community of craft producers, dedicated to developing quality spirits and delivering a dynamic experience for visitors. Our members invite you to tour their distilleries, learn about their distilling processes, and sample locally-crafted spirits.

About Maryland Wineries Association

The Maryland Wineries Association, formed in 1984, is the non-profit trade association that represents the 80+ wineries in Maryland. The MWA is made up of a board of winery owners – and over 80 members representing wineries and associate members from across the state. MWA’s mission is to develop and expand the grape and wine industry in Maryland – through education and promotion.