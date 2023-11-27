Luna Bay Introduces New Line of Zero Percent Tea Mocktails

Luna Bay, a female-founded brand known for its premium tea-based beverages, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation: a line of delicious 0% ABV tea mocktails infused with magnesium. This launch redefines Luna Bay’s portfolio and now allows everyone to savor the high-end drinking experience, but this time, without the alcohol. Luna Bay’s new zero percent beverage line will be available exclusively on Amazon starting November 21.

Luna Bay has always been committed to providing high quality, better for you beverages that cater to mindful lifestyles, and its new zero percent line is a testament to this dedication. In line with all other Luna Bay products, the zero percent beverages are brewed with Yerba Mate Tea, and real ingredients that are vegan, gluten free and non GMO. Perfect for the non-alc experience, each can is infused with magnesium for good mood vibes. They are currently sold in three delicious flavors:

Blueberry Mint Mojito: A fizzy blend of juicy blueberries and refreshing mint leaves

Mango Mule: A tropical twist on a classic cocktail, with sweet mangos and a zesty ginger kick

Raspberry Rambler: A lightly tart raspberry infusion with a smoky finish

Luna Bay’s goal is to bring people together and help them make memorable moments with great tasting, quality drinks. The zero percent line allows for everyone to still be here for the party.

“I’m watching how people’s drinking habits are becoming more diverse — and I am proud of how Luna Bay is innovating for more occasions,” says Bridget Connelly, CEO of Luna Bay. “If someone chooses to not drink, we want them to feel included and be a part of the celebration with a booze-free option in hand.”

Luna Bay’s Zero Percent beverages are available for purchase on Amazon. Like the rest of Luna Bay’s production, a portion of all sales will be donated to environmental nonprofits within the 1% For The Earth organization.

About Luna Bay

Luna Bay was born out of a desire to make a change in the alcohol industry – to brew something better for ourselves, our minds, our planet. From that desire, we created naturally brewed beverages with wholesome, ethically sourced ingredients. Luna Bay was started by a team of women passionate about wellness, adventure, and community. We plan to spread those values through simple, honest beverages. All of our products are gluten free, vegan, and non-GMO.

For More Information:

https://drinklunabay.com/