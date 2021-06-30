LUKI Brewery Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

ARVADA, Colo. – Last July, LUKI Brewery opened its doors right in the midst of the pandemic. Ever since their grand opening, the circus-themed brewery has had to stay on its toes, staffing up and down, securing outdoor fire pits, launching e-commerce and finding meaningful ways to engage with consumers amid capacity restrictions. On Saturday, July 24, the brewery will celebrate one year in business, a feat that is remarkable under normal circumstances, but especially meaningful following a difficult pandemic year.

“With the year that’s been—it’s felt like one long dress rehersal or the longest opening day in history,” says LUKI Co-Founder and Ringmaster Jeff Smith. “We’re happy and relieved to celebrate our first year of business with the community and kick off a series of taproom events, as we intended long ago.”

The anniversary party will pay homage to the Smith family’s ties to the Ringling Bros. While there won’t be fire breathers or snake charmers just yet, the festive anniversary bash will be equipped with carnival games, live music, delicious eats from local restaurants, fair food like deep-fried oreos and funnel cake from Colorado Corn Dog Company and of course, plenty of beer.

LUKI will release two new beers during their anniversary including, Anything You Say, a Gose brewed with key limes and a hint of sea salt, and Mango Payday, a Pale Ale that took top honors at LUKI’s AHA Big Brew Homebrewing competition. Mollie Gilligan’s winning brew wowed judges with its kiss of mango on the nose, balanced character and full body malt profile. $1 of every Mango Payday purchased while the beer is on tap will be donated to the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation and GoFundMe Page for John Hurley.

LUKI will also welcome back some familiar favorites, including Bearded Berry Wheat and Pitchman Porter.

LUKI’s one-year anniversary bash will take place Saturday, July 24 from noon to 10 p.m. The brewery will also be celebrating with specials from July 23-25. Stay tuned to their social media channels for more information.

“Through the carnival ride of the first year, we really appreciate the deep support we’ve felt from the surrounding neighborhoods and Arvada community,” says Smith. “We’re excited they’ve taken this journey with us and will continue to brew the beers they want to share with friends and family in our taproom!”

About LUKI Brewery

Established in 2020, LUKI Brewery is a family and dog-friendly brewery located in Arvada, Colorado. Inspired by the Golden Era of the circus and harnessing familial ties with the Ringling Bros. that stem back to the 1920s, LUKI provides an array of beer styles and a space that provides entertainment, wonder and community. Welcome to the show.

