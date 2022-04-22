Loverboy Unveils Limited-Edition Strawberry Lemonade Sparkling Hard Tea

NEW YORK, New York – Loverboy, one of the fastest growing alcohol brands that’s trailblazing new standards in the better-for-you and ready-to-drink beverage categories, continues to expand its robust product offerings of Sparkling Hard Teas, Spritzes, and Canned Cocktails with the release of their newest, limited edition innovation – Strawberry Lemonade Sparkling Hard Tea.

With summertime on the horizon, Loverboy’s Strawberry Lemonade marries childhood nostalgia with the season’s freshest flavors, including organic brewed green tea, crisp lemonade and sweet, juicy strawberries. Packing a playful, yet powerful punch, this lightly carbonated, fun spin-off on a classic summertime drink is under 100 calories, gluten-free and organically sweetened with Monk Fruit, creating a crisp and thirst-quenching refreshment that’s bursting with flavor reminiscent of warm weather days. Staying true to the brand’s core ethos, the newest tea flavor extension continues to transform any occasion into something spectacular – whether it’s enjoyed in a backyard, at the beach, or in a basement; Loverboy’s Strawberry Lemonade will prove to be a canned classic and refrigerator staple this summer.

“We are thrilled to officially share the launch of our newest sparkling hard tea: Strawberry Lemonade,” said Kyle Cooke, Founder + CEO of Loverboy. “We are anticipating this will be our most popular and best-selling offering this summer. You’ve probably seen it on our most recent season of ‘Summer House,’ which has now become our most requested flavor. Through months of formulations, we have perfected a flavor combination of tea, alcohol, and all-natural strawberry and lemonade flavors that reinvents the classic glass of lemonade on a hot summer day.”

Loverboy’s Strawberry Lemonade Sparkling Hard Tea is a SRP of $11.99-$14.99 pending market pricing for an 6-pack and available for in-store purchase in select markets across the country. The sparkling hard tea is best served chilled, or for an extra punch, mix the deliciously refreshing beverage with your choice of tequila or vodka.

About Loverboy

Loverboy is a premium alcohol and lifestyle brand that continues to trailblaze new standards in the better-for-you and ready-to-drink beverage categories. Considered one of the fastest-growing alcohol brands in the U.S., Loverboy was founded by Kyle Cooke, accredited by Bravo’s “Summer House” fame. Best known for its better-for-you Sparkling Hard Teas, Spritzes and Canned Cocktails that transform any occasion into something spectacular, Loverboy is the only RTD beverage brand that has its own unique line of exclusive merch ranging from t-shirts, hoodies and sunglasses that sellout within minutes of each drop. The brand has also expanded its robust portfolio of offerings with nostalgia-inspired DTC Canned Cocktails including its coveted Espresso Martini, Limited Edition Holiday Espresso Martini flavors and its most recent launch of the Cosmopolitan this February. The purpose-driven brand has also donated over $80,000 to charitable organizations including the U.S. Bartenders’ Guild COVID relief, No Kid Hungry, NQAPIA, and Human Rights Campaign.

All of Loverboy’s beverages are made with pure, high-quality ingredients such as organic brewed tea, real juices and purées, and Monk Fruit, helping everyone let loose a bit more and live life with no regrets. Loverboy’s Spritzes and Canned Cocktails are available in 44 states for direct purchase on Loverboy’s website, with its Sparkling Hard Teas sold at select retailers nationwide, including Kroger, Total Wine, Target and Whole Foods (currently available in 34 states with nationwide expansion plans to be completed this year).

For More Information:

https://drinkloverboy.com