LORO and Skull Mechanix Brewing Create Limited Production Lager

AUSTIN, Texas — LORO, the Asian smokehouse and bar from partners Chef Tyson Cole and Aaron Franklin, and Austin’s Skull Mechanix Brewing, a family owned and operated brewery specializing in high quality, well attenuated lagers and ales ha LunSmoke N Brew ($8 per glass; first 500 purchases receive branded glass), a limited production lager created by Skull Mechanix Brewing’s Michael Waters in collaboration with LORO.

“On top of being amazingly delicious, LORO has been a huge supporter of Skull Mechanix beers, so we thought this was a super cool way to work together and create something totally new and different,” said Jeff Willis, owner of Skull Mechanix Brewing.

“Everyone at LORO is a huge fan of Skull Mechanix and we’re psyched to use our smoker for more than delicious meats!” said Loro’s pitmaster Bramwell Tripp.

Smoke N Brew (4.6% alcohol by volume) is a smoke inspired bohemian lager produced using Czech malt and hops. A portion of malt was smoked for six hours on-site in LORO’s custom smoker. Featuring a golden appearance, it is light and crisp with a bouquet of smoke that accentuates the perfect balance of malt and hop flavors. The limited production of 30 kegs will be available at LORO and other bars and restaurants in Texas.

WHEN

Available, while supplies last, beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, with a release party at LORO

WHERE

LORO Asian Smokehouse & Bar

2115 South Lamar Blvd.

Austin, TX 78704

Go to www.SkullMechanix.com to find additional businesses serving Smoke N Brew.

About Loro

Loro is an Asian smokehouse and bar brought to you by Tyson Cole and Aaron Franklin with a menu featuring grilled and smoked meats, sides, craft beer and batch cocktails. You can order food at the bar and sit in the warm and expansive indoor space or outside on the porch shaded by a canopy of hundred year-old oak trees. Loro is located at 2115 South Lamar Blvd., Austin TX 78704.

About Skull Mechanix Brewing

Skull Mechanix is a family owned and operated brewery located just north of The Motor Mile in South Austin at 1005 E. St. Elmo Rd #2, Austin TX 78745. Our large vibrant tap room also features a small arcade, upper mezzanine, and a large stage to showcase original tunes and occasional comedy. We specialize in high quality, well attenuated lagers and ales that represent our view of “working class beer”. We focus on beer that motivates our creativity and are constantly brewing different styles and perfecting recipes. We believe that’s why our beer stands out from the pack. See you soon!