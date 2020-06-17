Lord Hobo Releases Mangose Mango Sour for Five Year Anniversary

WOBURN, Mass. — Lord Hobo is turning five years old on Friday, June 19th. They plan on partying in style with a week-long celebration leading up to the big day. On their anniversary, they have a fun creative twist on how to celebrate with everyone from afar.

On Monday, June 15th, the taproom will be releasing Mangose, a brand-new Mango Sour. Splashing into the summer, this is the perfect beverage to cool you down on a hot relaxing day. Tuesday, Lord Hobo will be launching their Hobo Five in all markets as part of their Good Lord series. Daniel Lanigan, CEO of Lord Hobo, states, “What better way to represent 5 years of hard work than a bold 10% triple IPA. Strong, just like our team, we strive for greatness in everything we do.” Hobo Five is a west-coast inspired IPA that brings forward strong notes of peach and citrus with slight hints of pineapple. It was brewed with a special technique to help thin out the body and give you a different mouthfeel experience.

With 617 being one of Lord Hobo’s leading brands, they will be offering $6.17 on select merchandise on Wednesday 6/17/20. 617 IPA perfectly resembles the iconic winning spirit of Boston and all of New England through its carefully balanced flavors of greatness. Thursday, Lord Hobo will be launching one of their Vagabond series, Aloha from Woburn. Aubree Giarrosso, Marketing Director, states, “Our Vagabond series is a chance for our brewers to shine through with their creativity and quirky personalities. If you pictured our brewers lined up in Hawaiian shirts lounging across the Lord Hobo parking lot, then you have perfectly imagined a formal “Aloha from Woburn”.” This coconut IPA gives you a full and smooth mouthfeel with a unique twist in flavor profile from the coconut. Think of a tropical explosion with a sweet nutty finish. This beer will be available in the taproom and key accounts around Massachusetts.

On Thursday, Lord Hobo plans on celebrating with everyone they can across their distribution footprint. How you might ask? They will be hosting a live online party with all of their fans. This isn’t just any party, Daniel Lanigan along with Lord Hobo employees, will be chugging a full Boomsauce on Instagram Live and ask that you join them in doing the same. If you take a photo or video of you participating with them, tag their social handle and use the hashtag #ChugABoomsauce you get entered in to win $100 gift card to their taproom. There will be 3 winners chosen so tune in at 7pm EST Thursday 6/18/20 on Lord Hobo’s Instagram Live and get ready to chug!

