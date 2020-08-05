Lord Hobo Expands Taproom

WOBURN, Mass. — Woburn’s Lord Hobo Brewing Company is excited to announce the opening of its expanded taproom and, to celebrate the occasion, they are launching two new ways to enjoy their beer-for-all-occasions, Freebird Golden Ale.

The 3,000sq ft expansion, designed by Joe the Architect, boasts a second bar area inside, an outside patio, and an expanded kitchen helmed by new kitchen manager, Joaquim “Jo” Filho. Jo comes to Lord Hobo with 18 years of experience in the Boston culinary community and, most recently, from Todd English’s Figs. The seasonal pizza menu will soon expand into a full menu featuring riffs on favorite classics. This new food menu will be expertly paired with up to 20 taproom exclusive Lord Hobo beers, which are available for on-site consumption and to-go.

The crown jewel of the expansion is the outdoor patio area, where guests can enjoy food and drink while out in the fresh air. In total, the taproom has added seating to accommodate 322 guests. Construction on these exciting additions was completed by CAFCO Construction and overseen by Lord Hobo Project Managers Bryan Palombo and Sean Collins. Kate Ballenger, Executive General Manager of the Woburn Taproom, states “It has been wonderful and humbling seeing our community come back to support us, and we’re so excited and proud to offer a new, comfortable, and safe space to enjoy our innovative beers. Our newly expanded kitchen will also give us an opportunity to provide additional, exciting food options, both for dine-in and curbside take out.”.

Lord Hobo has also announced a new packaging format for one of their core beers, Freebird Golden Ale. The word crushable doesn’t even begin to describe what this Golden Ale has to offer: Full- flavored and smooth, Freebird maintains a clean finish to quench even the greatest thirst. This refreshing Golden Ale has a slightly sweet, bready malt backbone that always leaves you wanting more. Now, Freebird is available in 16oz 4-packs and 12oz 12-packs for you to take anywhere you just want to kick back with a great beer! Freebird 4 and 12 packs will be rolling out in Lord Hobo’s entire sales footprint over the next month.

About Lord Hobo

Founded in 2015, Lord Hobo is one of the fastest growing breweries in the United States. Our brewery and taproom are located in Woburn, MA, and we have expanded the taproom to include an outdoor patio, additional seating inside, and more food options. We are also expanding through the addition of satellite locations, starting with the opening of a large taproom and restaurant in Boston’s Seaport district this year. At Lord Hobo, we strive to exceed expectations and provide consistently exceptional products, services, and experiences. We believe craft beer is the world’s most affordable luxury item and we’re determined to prove the value of the beer we bring to your table. Like you, we celebrate life, work, loved ones, and experiences, and we are proud to be a small part in your own story. Join our Lord Hobo family on social media channels @lordhobobrewing for up to date news on what’s happening.