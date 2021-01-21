Long Island’s Greenport Harbor Brewery Releases New Beers

Greenport, N.Y. — Greenport Harbor Brewery Company: the first craft brewery on the North Fork, that started in the tiny Star Hose Firehouse in Greenport, is now coming up on its 12th year.

In its quest to constantly provide creative and more interesting beers, Greenport Harbor Brewery is committed to a new release once a month while also bringing back favorites like Nectar Blender and Second Round Knock-Out in larger batches.

This January, the brewery has launched two new beers and February will bring even more exciting news.

Sailing Solo Nelson

The latest addition to our Single Hop Series features Nelson Sauvin hops. Only grown in the small country of New Zealand, it is coveted the world over for its unique flavor profile featuring notes of passion fruit, gooseberry and white wine. Per our head brewer, Pat Alfred, “Making this beer with only Nelson Sauvin hops allows our customers to experience this special offering on its own and gives it the respect it deserves.”

Double Duck Imperial Porter

This amped up version of Greenport Harbor’s Black Duck Porter is the first variant of three. Made with cocoa nibs, coconut, and Madagascar vanilla beans, it is medium bodied with flavors of bittersweet chocolate, caramel, coffee, and birthday cake. It will be available in both locations starting this Friday.

In February, be on the look-out for the next two variants: Coffee & vanilla and Mexican Hot Chocolate with cinnamon, cocoa, chili peppers and vanilla.

IN TIME FOR VALENTINE’S DAY…A CHERRY PASTRY STOUT If you didn’t get a chance to try our first two pastry style beers, Leaf Pile Pie and Gingerbread Cookie Pie, don’t let this one pass you by. Made with vanilla and cherries, our Valentine’s Day Pastry Stout will make your heart (and taste buds) pitter patter.

GREENPORT HARBOR BREWERY TASTING ROOM & RESTAURANT located at 42155 Main Road, Peconic, New York.

ORIGINAL TASTING ROOM located at 234 Carpenter Street, Greenport, New York.

THE GREENPORT HARBOR BREWERY COMPANY: Inspired by the landscape, ingredients and hardworking values of the North Fork, we’re committed to creating the most exceptional beer in two small craft breweries at the end of Long Island. No short cuts, inferior ingredients, no phoning it in. WE LIVE DEEP.

Photo credit: Greg Doroski

For more information: https://greenportharborbrewing.com