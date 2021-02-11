Lone Tree Brewing Company Publishes 2020 Production Numbers; Looks Forward To 10th Anniversary

LONE TREE, CO — Lone Tree Brewing Company kicks off 2021 with a diversified year-round can lineup and excitement looking forward to the company’s 10-year anniversary. Here is the brewery’s 2020 Year in Review.

In 2020, Lone Tree Brewing produced 4,001 barrels of beer, more than half of which was packaged into 868,266 cans. The brewery’s award-winning Mexican Lager comprised a quarter of Lone Tree’s overall volume, while seasonal styles made up another 30 percent of the brewery’s total production.

In spring of 2020, Lone Tree debuted the Strawberry Kiwi Blonde Ale as a seasonal offering; however it was so popular that by fall it had joined the lineup of year-round packaged beers distributed across Colorado and in Kansas.

Also in spring, Lone Tree introduced its first-ever year-round IPA. After a couple of seasons of consumer feedback, Lone Tree announced its relaunch with a refreshed recipe in November.

Lone Tree Brewing celebrated the City of Lone Tree’s 25th anniversary in the summer, re-releasing the fan-favorite Mountain Mama German-Style Helles Lager recipe in limited distribution cans to commemorate the occasion.

Lone Tree’s cult-followed, award-winning Hop Zombie Imperial Red Ale crept back for its annual one-day-only release in the fall. This beer sold out by 4pm.

Lone Tree Brewing celebrated nine years in business in winter with an anniversary beer package featuring nine speciality beers made for the occasion. These nine-packs sold out by 2:30pm.

Looking forward to 2021, Lone Tree is developing seasonal recipes for warmer months and gearing up to celebrate a decade in business in Lone Tree and Colorado’s beer community this December.

“While 2020 was a very challenging year, we see great opportunity in 2021,” says Lone Tree Founder John Winter. “We increased our overall barrelage last year, and we’re starting the new year with even more production increases. We see continued growth both in our canned products and keg sales. All of this makes us upbeat for the New Year ahead!”

 

ABOUT LONE TREE BREWING COMPANY

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery in Lone Tree, Colorado that opened near Park Meadows Mall in 2011. The neighborhood-focused, family-friendly brewery and tasting room regularly hosts community events that gather around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers. Lone Tree’s cans are sold across the state of Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas. Its draft beer is poured at many bars and restaurants across its distribution footprint as well. Find the brewery online at lonetreebrewingco.com.

For more information: https://radcraftbeer.com/news/ltbc-2020-year-in-review

