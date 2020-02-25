Lone Tree Brewing Company Announces 2020 Beer Release Calendar

LONE TREE, Colo. — Committed to producing unique and well-balanced beers in the coming year, Lone Tree Brewing is proud to release their 2020 beer calendar. This year the brewery will feature seven new beers and five familiar favorites.

Lone Tree will add a tasty new IPA to their year-round lineup that pays homage to the comeback of a revered style: the clear IPA. This West Coast-Style IPA will be available in early spring.

Strawberry Kiwi Blonde is a brand new seasonal that launches in April. The Lone Tree brewing team tested multiple recipes before landing on this 5.2 percent ABV, highly drinkable and refreshing beer with fruity notes that are perfect for the transition into summer.

New Zealand IPA, Lone Tree’s first new IPA of 2020 from the Hoppy Little Trees Project, Lone Tree’s rotating IPA series, will make its debut in March. This special beer, which was inspired by Jerry Siote of Lone Tree’s trip to New Zealand, features hops sourced solely from the highly sought after hop regions of New Zealand.

“Driving through the countryside of Nelson and seeing acres of hop farms side-by-side with wine vineyards was an amazing experience and illustrates how unique the growing conditions really are there,” says Jerry Siote, Lone Tree Director of Brewhouse Operations. “With such a small amount of acreage available for their hops, I realized how lucky we are to acquire and brew with these amazing varieties that craft brewers all over the world seek out.”

A nod to the wonderful work of the New Zealand cooperative growers with a world-class hop tradition, New Zealand IPA has a medium-bodied and golden colored malt profile that upholds the bold characteristics of Waimea, Pacific Jade, Motueka and Kohatu hops. Strong flavor and aroma profiles from the beer contribute fresh tropical fruit, “Mojito” lime, black pepper and overall citrus notes, as well as a crisp, hoppy finish with a balanced bitterness.

Another beer that will come out of the Hoppy Little Trees Project is Juicy IPA, a new crushable 6.5 percent IPA will arrive just in time for fall. The brewery will release another IPA coming out of this series for colder months. Details about this release will be available in coming months.

Branching Out, the brewery’s small-batch, specialty beer series, will welcome back Pineapple Sour in the spring. Last year, this crisp, tart blonde ale with a subtle pineapple finish had beer drinkers clamoring for more. At 4.5 percent ABV, this refreshing, sessionable beer arrives just in time for the summer. Continuing with the fruit theme, Lone Tree will release new beer Golden Berry Ale in the summer. With the addition of blackberries and raspberries, this traditional Belgian Golden Strong Ale has fruity flavors that burst through. Finally, Winter Warmer, a traditional British Old Ale spiced with cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice and clove will be available in fall, and Horchata Stout will return to close out 2020.

Other fan favorites include the annual release of the infamous Hop Zombie Imperial Red IPA, a tasting room only offering, as well as Vanilla Caramel Amber, both in the fall.

“As always, our most anticipated release of the year, Hop Zombie, has become quite the event in the tasting room with fans beyond the grave,” says Dennis Stack, Lone Tree Director of Sales and Marketing. “And don’t forget about Vanilla Caramel Amber, the perfect winter favorite after an epic day on the slopes.”

These beers will be available on draft and in canned six-packs at Lone Tree Brewing as well as within the brewery’s distribution footprint.

For more information about Lone Tree Brewing Company or their 2020 releases, contact Chea Franz at chea@radcraftbeer.com.

ABOUT LONE TREE BREWING COMPANY

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery in Lone Tree, Colorado that opened near Park Meadows Mall in 2011. The neighborhood-focused, family-friendly brewery and tasting room regularly hosts community events that gather around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers. Lone Tree’s cans are sold across the state of Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas. Its draft beer is poured at many bars and restaurants across its distribution footprint as well. Find the brewery online at lonetreebrewingco.com.