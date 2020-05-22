Lone River Beverage Co Launches Ranch Water in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas – Lone River Beverage Company has canned the taste of rugged far West Texas with an easy-drinking 80-calorie hard seltzer. Now available statewide, Lone River Ranch Water is made with 100% agave and natural lime juice — it is the drink for days on the lake, nights under the stars, or kicking back on the ranch. Lone River Ranch Water is a twist on the classic cocktail with the sessionability of a hard seltzer at 4% ABV.

While the true origins of ranch water cannot be traced, legend has it that a Far West Texas rancher first concocted it in the 1960s. The spirit of the drink had him following miles of Texas stars until he was found asleep under a piñon tree.

“We’ve been drinking ranch water on our family’s ranch in Far West Texas for as long as I can remember. We canned this drink to celebrate the roots of the legend and our own heritage as a family who settled here generations ago,” Katie Beal Brown, Founder & CEO says. “In thinking about the hard-working people of West Texas, we knew we wanted to create something that is approachable in both taste, price point, and availability.

Lone River Beverage Company’s ambition is to disrupt the hard seltzer category. Brands to date have not offered the consumer much choice beyond the skinny can with fruity flavors. Lone River Ranch Water is similar in format to a light beer in a can that fits in a traditional koozie. The flavor profile is built off of popular category adjacencies with a blend of highly carbonated seltzer water, 100% organic agave, natural lime juice, and a gluten free alcohol base. The portfolio of offerings will expand later this summer with the addition of Ranch Water Spicy and Ranch Water Rio Red Grapefruit.

“When I think of people from West Texas, I think of no frills, get-the-job-done kind of people,” Brown says. “I think that’s also what Lone River Ranch Water represents – it’s a no frills, get-the-job-done kind of drink.”

Lone River Beverage Company will work in partnership with Texas-based distributor, Ben E. Keith, to ensure their portfolio of products are easy to find and available for all Texans to enjoy.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Lone River folks to introduce such a unique brand to Texas. It has a style all its own…just like us Texans,” says Kevin Nettleton, the General Manager of the Specialty Division for Ben E. Keith.

Lone River Ranch Water, sold in a six pack (suggested retail price $8.99), is available statewide at major retailers such as H-E-B, Central Market, Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Albertsons, 7-Eleven, Total Wine & More, Specs, as well as hundreds of independent stores throughout the state. For more information and to find a location near you, visit loneriverbevco.com.

Follow @RanchWater on social media to join the conversation.

About Lone River Beverage Company

Founded in 2019 by native Texan Katie Beal Brown, Lone River Beverage Company and its namesake Ranch Water hard seltzer are rooted in tradition and taste from the high desert of Far West Texas. At 80 calories and 4% ABV per can, Lone River Ranch Water brings an easy-drinking twist to Texas’ classic cocktail. Lone River products are sold across Texas and Tennessee in over 700 retail doors such as H-E-B, Whole Foods Market, Kroger, 7-Eleven, Food City, Total Wine & More, Specs, as well as independent stores. To learn more, visit www.loneriverbevco.com. Enjoy Responsibly.