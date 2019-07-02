Lone Pine Brewing Company Adds Distribution in Connecticut

PORTLAND & GORHAM, Maine — Lone Pine Brewing Company will now be distributing to Connecticut.

The Portland and Gorham-based Maine brewery is expanding its growing distribution network to the state of Connecticut. This comes shortly after a strategic approach to expansion in Rhode Island and Pennsylvania in the spring was met with early success.

“We’ve seen increased demand throughout New England for our beers,” said Tom Madden, co-founder and head brewer, Lone Pine Brewing. “That’s why we’ve been gradually introducing our product to more of the states we know are excited to see us on the shelves.”

“We’re excited to get our beer into the hands of enthusiastic out of state supporters while ensuring we always take care of our backyard – our friends and neighbors in Maine – first,” added John Paul, co-owner, Lone Pine Brewing.

Lone Pine will distribute throughout Connecticut with distribution partners Rogo, F&F, Star, and A Gallo & Co.

Lone Pine Brewing will now be available in six states, with Connecticut joining Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

About Lone Pine Brewing Company

Lone Pine Brewing Company is a Gorham and Portland, Maine, based brewery focusing on American ales and small batch specialty beers that feature unique, local ingredients. Founded in 2016, Lone Pine currently operates its production facilities in Gorham, with tasting rooms in both Gorham and on Anderson Street in the East Bayside neighborhood of Portland. The Brewers Association named Lone Pine the fifth fastest growing brewery in the nation in 2018. Learn more at www.lonepinebrewery.com.

