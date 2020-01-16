Liquid Gravity Brewing Company Announces Grand Opening Date in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Liquid Gravity Brewing Company announced their Grand Opening weekend scheduled for January 24th through January 26th, 2020, located at 675 Clarion Court, San Luis Obispo, CA. The Craft Brewery has live music scheduled along with local food trucks to provide food for purchase.

Liquid Gravity Brewing Company is owned by San Luis Obispo native and industry veteran Brendan Gough, best known for his time at Central Coast Brewing in San Luis Obispo. During his tenure as Director of Brewing Operations Brendan garnered numerous medals from the top beer competitions in the world. Winning 5 medals at Great American Beer Festival in 4 years, along with a Gold Medal for his IPA at the World Beer Cup in 2016, Brendan’s brewing knowledge and skill level are among the top in the industry. He brought the same passion for brewing to Liquid Gravity Brewing Company, which will feature a rotating menu of new and innovate beers along side traditional beer styles he’s best known for.

With the goal of creating a warm and inviting space, Liquid Gravity Brewing Company has created an environment unlike any other in the brewery setting on the Central Coast. Homey touches fill the tasting room while the expansive patio gives space for live music, larger gatherings, and food trucks. With the aim of creating an environment where everyone feels welcome, Liquid Gravity Brewing Company worked to create a space where everyone can come together and raise a pint. Business hours for the Grand Opening are Friday and Saturday (1/24 & 1/25) 12 noon to 10 pm, and Sunday (1/26) from 11 am to 8 pm. More information about the event can be found on their Facebook page (facebook.com/liquidgravitybrewing).

For More Information: liquidgravitybrewing.com/