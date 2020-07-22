Lift Bridge Brewing Co. to Sell Mini Donut Beer and Key Lime Pie Beer On Tap and in Crowlers at Stillwater Taproom

STILLWATER, Minn. — Lift Bridge Brewing Company, Stillwater’s first craft brewery since Prohibition, has announced that Mini Donut Beer – the State Fair’s first-ever exclusive craft beer – and fan-favorite Key Lime Pie Beer, will be available for purchase on tap and in crowlers at the Lift Bridge taproom this year due to the cancellation of the 2020 Minnesota State Fair.

Beginning Wednesday, July 29 at noon, State Fair enthusiasts and craft beer lovers alike can preorder both limited edition beers online in 750 milliliter crowlers for curbside pickup at the taproom between August 27 and September 7, the originally planned dates for the 2020 Minnesota State Fair. During that same time period, visitors to the brewery can also enjoy both beers on tap. The link to preorder crowlers of Mini Donut Beer and Key Lime Pie Beer starting July 29 can be found on Lift Bridge’s Facebook Page at noon CT on July 16.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring our fans a taste of the State Fair with Mini Donut Beer and Key Lime Pie Beer this year,” said Brad Glynn, vice president of marketing and co-founder of Lift Bridge Brewing Company. “The community atmosphere of the Great Minnesota Get Together is very close to our hearts at Lift Bridge, and we hope this will help provide everyone with that same feeling of togetherness during these times.”

Mini Donut Beer (ABV: 4.7% IBU: 18) is an American amber ale served in a glass rimmed with mini donut cinnamon sugar. Mini Donut Beer has a malty base and natural flavors which give this sweet sipper enough rich flavor without overwhelming the palate. Mini Donut beer was first released in 2013 as the original State Fair exclusive beer at the Ball Park Cafe. Eight years later, the beer has become a nationally recognized staple at the Great Minnesota Get-Together, and has inspired dozens of specialty Minnesota State Fair brews.

Key Lime Pie Beer (ABV: 4.5% IBU: 13) is a citrus ale with a refreshing squeeze of key lime and biscuity-golden notes, sweetened with a touch of lactose. The key to this Key Lime Pie Beer, is its accompanying glass, rimmed with organic coconut palm sugar. Key Lime Pie beer was introduced at Cafe Caribe in 2018, quickly gaining popularity after its second appearance last year.

Lift Bridge beers, hard seltzers and sodas can be found throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin, and in Eastern North Dakota. To learn more about Lift Bridge Brewing Company, visit www.liftbridgebrewery.com.

About Lift Bridge Brewing Company

Since 2008, Lift Bridge Brewing Company has created quality craft beers that supply adults with what they need to slow down and enjoy life. Through every can, bottle or tap pull, Lift Bridge wants drinkers to taste the history of Stillwater, the pride and fun the company has in its creation and the uncompromising natural ingredients used during the brewing process. Ultimately, the company hopes to provide consumers with an experience that makes them proud to call themselves a beer drinker. In 2015, Lift Bridge Brewing Company began crafting sodas, creating high-end, non-alcoholic beverages with more attention to flavor and style under Lift Bridge Soda Co. The brewery launched their hard seltzer line in 2019 to provide all with more options and flavor preferences to celebrate life’s moments. Visit www.liftbridgebrewery.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more information.

