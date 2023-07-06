Levitate & Trillium Beer Collaboration Released to Celebrate Two of New England’s Finest Homegrown Brands

MARSHFIELD, Mass.— The collision course between two of New England’s finest homegrown brands has been brewing for quite some time, and Trillium and Levitate have come together to celebrate their shared values as businesses and the mutual love of a good time through the release of their first ever collaborative beer offering. The release of the Surf Sesh Pale IPA is an additional celebration of major mutual anniversary milestones – 20 years of Levitate and 10 years of Trillium.

Now available online on Trillium’s website, at Trillium’s Canton Brewery and at The Levitate Backyard, this limited release of “Surf Sesh” will additionally be available for attendees at the 10 Year Anniversary Levitate Music Festival being held on July 7, 8 and 9 at the Marshfield Fairgrounds.

An American Pale IPA, coming in at 5% abv, Surf Sesh takes you for a ride with its vibrant hop profile, delivering notes of citrus, gooseberry and a subtle hint of grapefruit. The brew was inspired by shared dreams of the perfect post-surf beer, but is just as at home in the hands of festival goers, hanging in backyards, or wherever the perfect New England summer takes it.

Surf Sesh is brewed by Trillium with the DIY spirit and the passion for quality that defines the path that both of these two New England brands have walked over the course of their journeys.

JC Tetreault, co-founder and brewer at Trillium, loves to partner with like-minded folks and after making their first appearance at the Levitate Festival in 2022, he immediately thought that the only thing that was missing was its very own beer.

“We were founded with the vision of becoming a New England farmhouse brewery, collaborating with local partners and being a vital part of our community. Trillium celebrated their 10 year anniversary and cherishes their New England home and we are actively living out our dream with folks like our friends at Levitate.”

Levitate is also celebrating a key anniversary milestone – 20 years of the Levitate Brand and 10 years of Levitate Music & Arts Festival. Levitate is rocking into their second decade with their focus firmly set on celebrating the creativity and connection that has made the Levitate community such a special thing.

This first-ever collab beer with Trillium is the perfect pairing in the eyes of owner Dan Hassett:

“We couldn’t be more stoked to be launching this beer with Trillium – a brand and group of folks that we’ve always been fans of. It’s been such a blast working with them to craft this beer that’s inspired by our love for New England and the incredible life that we are so lucky to be able to enjoy here at home.”

About Trillium Brewing Company

Founded in 2013 with the desire to create a lifestyle through craft beer, Trillium Brewing Company is a New England Farmhouse-inspired brewery rooted in community and shared experiences. Our core values drive our approach: a desire to push the boundaries of experimentation with innovation and education, and a focus on hospitality in warm and welcoming spaces with a wide range of styles for a diverse audience. Trillium operates a production brewery and taproom in Canton, a greenhouse-inspired brewery and taproom in Fenway, a beer garden and brewery on the Rose Kennedy Greenway, and a brewery, taproom, and restaurant in Boston’s historic Fort Point neighborhood.

About Levitate

Levitate was founded in 2003 as a community-focused surf and skate shop that steadily grew through local support and grassroots marketing. Over the past 20 years, core values around community, creativity and a connectedness to nature have been woven through all aspects of Levitate’s growth — from the development of its apparel line to their highly sought-after kids outdoors and creative summer camps; the expansion of its flagship store to an outdoor restaurant, music and events venue; the continued success of their signature festivals, Levitate Music & Arts Festival, and Levitate Flannel Jam, and most recently – the launch of the non profit Levitate Foundation 501(c)(3). Entering their 20 year anniversary, Levitate’s has emerged as an all-encompassing lifestyle brand that celebrates New England with a fresh and creative outlook.

For More Information:

https://trilliumbrewing.com/