Level Crossing Brewing Company Partners with Brewing Funds The Cure

SALT LAKE CITY — Level Crossing Brewing Company, located in Salt Lake City, UT is proud to announce our partnership with Brewing Funds the Cure! We are excited to be a part of this cause and hope you will join us in our efforts! We will release Rising Hope IPA on Oct. 16 in our tap room.

100% of the proceeds from Rising Hope will be donated to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation! Brewing Funds the Cure brings the passion and creativity from the craft brewing industry to join forces with NPCF in raising critical funds for pediatric cancer research. Any and every Brewery or industry partner can be a part of Brewing Funds the Cure by brewing our exclusive signature brew, Rising Hope, to hosting giveback nights, to donating a percent of proceeds from products and/or merchandise you sell, and much more!

BFTC was crafted in Tampa, Florida when two breweries, Cigar City Brewing and Brew Bus Brewing, collaborated to help raise awareness for the need of more pediatric cancer research. Through this partnership, Rising Hope was born in 2017 and launched nationally in 2019 with Rising Hope served in 23 states in all corners of the US!

Through the efforts and donations from the Country Malt Group, Yakima Hops, Amoretti Fruit and brew masters from Cigar City Brewing and Brew Bus Brewing, a standard recipe for Rising Hope has been developed for 2020! Created for both draught and cans, Rising Hope will be served and/or distributed through our exclusive partners in all 50 states! Participating breweries will be releasing Rising Hope in September, which is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. All Rising Hope Breweries and Brewing Funds the Cure Partners will continually be updated on our virtual map at www.brewingfundsthecure.org .

In addition, NPCF is excited to engage the entire brew community, beyond Rising Hope Partners by challenging all to be a part of Brewing Funds the Cure. We have a variety of programs that are simple and easy to get involved, or the opportunity create your own! Some ideas include a round-up at the register, proceeds from an event, percentage of sales, designating a give back beer or creating a giveback beer. We can assist, and will have resources available for marketing, so if you would like some ideas, just ask!

For More Information:

https://nationalpcf.org/programs/brewing-funds-the-cure/