Level Crossing Brewing Celebrates 2nd Anniversary with Space Oddity Hazy IPA Release

SALT LAKE CITY — Award winning Level Crossing Brewing Company is celebrating its 2nd year anniversary on March 30, 2021. To commemorate the anniversary, we are set to release the highly anticipated Red Feather Series Space Oddity Hazy DIPA on Tuesday March 30th at 11AM. Space Oddity links with Level Crossing’s anniversary date with commemorative glassware also available. Level Crossing Space Oddity is a Hazy Double India Pale Ale measuring in at 8.8% ABV and is truly out of this world!

Technical Specs:

Style: Hazy Double IPA

ABV: 8.8%

IBU: 128

Color: Hazy Gold 4.5 SRM

Malt: Great Western Pure Idaho Pilsner, Vienna, Flaked Oats, Red Wheat

Hops: Apollo, Strata, Galaxy, Ekaunot, Ekaunot Cryo, Ekaunot Incognito, Enigma, Comet, and Comet Hash

Other: Orange Blossom honey and Turbinado Sugar

Tasting Notes:

Space Oddity is a hop-bursted and double dry-hopped hazy double IPA brewed with space-themed hops (Apollo, Strata, galaxy, Ekaunot, Enigma, Comet) as well as copious amounts of orange blossom honey. Space Oddity has complex aromas of honeysuckle, Pinot Grigio, sweet orange peel and dank cannabis. Solstice flaked oats and red wheat help give the beer a smooth and creamy mouthfeel with flavors of juicy white peach, resinous honey and ripe tangerine. Space Oddity finishes semi-dry with lingering tropical fruit hop bitterness.

For More Information:

http://www.levelcrossingbrewing.com