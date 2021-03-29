Level Crossing Brewing Celebrates 2nd Anniversary with Space Oddity Hazy IPA Release

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

SALT LAKE CITY — Award winning Level Crossing Brewing Company is celebrating its 2nd year anniversary on March 30, 2021.  To commemorate the anniversary, we are set to release the highly anticipated Red Feather Series Space Oddity Hazy DIPA on Tuesday March 30th at 11AM.  Space Oddity links with Level Crossing’s anniversary date with commemorative glassware also available.  Level Crossing Space Oddity is a Hazy Double India Pale Ale measuring in at 8.8% ABV and is truly out of this world!

Technical Specs:

Style: Hazy Double IPA

ABV: 8.8%

IBU: 128

Color: Hazy Gold 4.5 SRM

Malt: Great Western Pure Idaho Pilsner, Vienna, Flaked Oats, Red Wheat

Hops: Apollo, Strata, Galaxy, Ekaunot, Ekaunot Cryo, Ekaunot Incognito, Enigma, Comet, and Comet Hash

Other: Orange Blossom honey and Turbinado Sugar

Tasting Notes:

Space Oddity is a hop-bursted and double dry-hopped hazy double IPA brewed with space-themed hops (Apollo, Strata, galaxy, Ekaunot, Enigma, Comet) as well as copious amounts of orange blossom honey. Space Oddity has complex aromas of honeysuckle, Pinot Grigio, sweet orange peel and dank cannabis. Solstice flaked oats and red wheat help give the beer a smooth and creamy mouthfeel with flavors of juicy white peach, resinous honey and ripe tangerine. Space Oddity finishes semi-dry with lingering tropical fruit hop bitterness.

For More Information:
http://www.levelcrossingbrewing.com

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Podcast with NielsenIQ's Danelle Kosmal on Cycling the March 2020 Stock Up Period
04/01 - Brewbound Podcast with NielsenIQ's Danelle Kosmal on Cycling the March 2020 Stock Up Period
Brewbound Podcast
04/08 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Frontlines
04/15 - Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast
04/22 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
04/29 - Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.