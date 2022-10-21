Let’s Kick it! 2 Towns Ciderhouse Releases Spice Spice Baby

CORVALLIS, Oregon – Just in time to turn out the lights and glow, 2 Towns Ciderhouse releases Spice Spice Baby, a spiced winter warmer cider slated to hit stores in late October 2022 as part of 2 Towns’ Limited Release line.

Crafted with fresh-pressed Northwest apples, local Northwest honey, oak, and a blend of cinnamon, clove, allspice, and star anise, Spice Spice Baby completes the 2022 Limited Release line. Cozy & full of spice, this festive cider busts a move on your tongue like a dance floor.

“Spice Spice Baby is our twist on an old classic -cider and mulling spices” said Dave Takush, head cider maker. “The local Northwest honey & toasted oak marries well with the mulling spices, creating a rich winter warmer that doubles as a great party gift.”

Festive and warm, this seasonal bevy is the ultimate holiday sidekick.

Specs

6.9% ABV | Honey Spiced Oaked Cider

Made with NW apples, NW honey, toasted oak, and a blend of cinnamon, clove, allspice, and star anise

Cider Profile

Crafted with local NW honey

A bold collaborative blend of oak, cinnamon, clove, allspice, and star anise

Celebrate all the cozy feels this winter warmer cider brings this holiday season

Spice Spice Baby will be available in 500mL bottles, ½ bbl & ? bbl kegs through distributors in Oregon, Washington, California, Arizona, Colorado, Montana, and Idaho, with select packages in Alaska and South Dakota.

About 2 Towns Ciderhouse

2 Towns Ciderhouse was founded on the belief that the long history of cidermaking demands respect and deserves to be done right. Starting with the highest quality, whole ingredients from local farms, we take no shortcuts in crafting our ciders. Over the years our company has retained these core values to branch out into different segments within the alcohol beverage space to become a premium total beverage company. Our goal is to create the best craft beverages on the market and continue to develop and evolve the beverage space in innovative new ways.

From humble beginning in 2010 in an old 900 sq. ft. 2 car garage we have grown into one of the largest craft beverage companies in the northwest now employing over 100 individuals, distributing to 15+ states and running 3 different production facilities totaling almost 100,000 sq. feet. As a family-owned company, we are committed to the growth of our team and enrichment of our communities. We take pride in producing true Northwest craft beverages.

For More Information:

https://2townsciderhouse.com/2022/10/21/lets-kick-it-2-towns-ciderhouse-releases-spice-spice-baby/