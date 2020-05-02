Left Hand Brewing New Beer Release: Gettin’ Tiki With It Nitro

LONGMONT, Colo. – Take a vacation in a can! Left Hand Brewing Company, industry pioneers in Nitro beer styles and technology, is debuting a new Nitro seasonal, Gettin’ Tiki With It. This Piña Colada Wheat Ale is a Nitro passport to paradise, bursting with pineapple and coconut. Inspired by the quintessential vacation cocktail, Gettin’ Tiki With It sails in at 7.5% ABV. Expect to see this new beer on shelves starting in May.

“Our brewing team continues to push the boundaries of Nitro beer with cocktail-inspired recipes,” said Jill Preston, Left Hand’s Director of Marketing. “After the success of White Russian Nitro last fall, our brewers got together and experimented further. The goal was to create a fruit-forward and refreshing spring and summer seasonal that captured the flavors of an island getaway.”

Gettin’ Tiki With It is packed with pineapple and coconut. Sabro hops perfectly complement those tropical fruit flavors and the addition of lactose accentuates the super smooth Nitro mouthfeel. “It’s the perfect tropical treat,” said Preston.

To celebrate the debut of their newest beer while also prioritizing health & safety, Left Hand is taking the release party on-line. “Join our virtual vacation!” said Natalie Gula, Left Hand’s Tasting Room General Manager. “Our Tiki Party will be livestreamed from the Left Hand Brewing Facebook page, featuring guest appearances by Co-Founder & President Eric Wallace as well as the brewers behind this luxurious Nitro ale.”

The virtual release party will be held on Friday, May 8 at 4:30pm MST. “We’re celebrating together once Gettin’ Tiki With It begins to hit shelves across the country,” said Gula. “We want our fans to have the time to safely procure a can and then come and escape with us!” Click here for more information and event updates.

The brewcation continues for Gettin’ Tiki With It in the form of virtual backgrounds. Take a mini vacation on your next Zoom meeting or Skype happy hour with one of the nine background designs from the Left Hand creative team. Find your favorite here to download and share.

Left Hand Brewing is a leader in Nitro innovation and experience. In 2011, Left Hand made history, pioneering the way for beer drinkers to enjoy a draft-like experience at home with the release of its flagship Milk Stout Nitro bottles and the hard pour. In 2017, Left Hand performed the first ever U.S. production run of a U.S-made Nitro widget can from Ball Corporation. With the widget inside technology, Nitro fans can now take their beer on-the-go and drink a perfectly smooth and velvety Nitro beer straight from a can.

Gettin’ Tiki With It Nitro is available now in 4pks of 13.65oz cans. It is also the summer seasonal beer in their innovative Nitro Mixed 8 Pack. Check out the Left Hand beer finder for Gettin’ Tiki With It locations nearest you and click here for digital assets.

About Left Hand Brewing Company

Left Hand Brewing Company, founded in Longmont, Colorado, is one of the original pioneers in craft brewing. From a humble homebrew kit beginning to becoming one of the top 50 craft breweries in the U.S., Left Hand has continued to grow and innovate throughout our 26-year history. Famous for our Nitro series, Left Hand launched America’s original Nitro bottle with our flagship Milk Stout Nitro and the first production run of U.S.- made Nitro widget cans. We’re proud to be one of the most honored and recognized breweries in Colorado with 29 Great American Beer Festival medals,11 World Beer Cup awards and 9 European Beer Star awards. Our collection of year-round and seasonal beers is available in 45 states, DC and internationally. To learn more, please visit www.lefthandbrewing.com.