Left Hand Brewing Launches Galactic Cowboy Nitro Imperial Stout

LONGMONT, Colo. – Prepare for Nitro lift off! Left Hand Brewing Company, industry pioneers in Nitro beer styles and technology, is launching a new year-round beer, Galactic Cowboy Nitro. This Nitro Imperial Stout is super smooth and cosmically dark with notes of bittersweet chocolate and black coffee. Cascade, Galaxy, and Comet hops provide balance to the roasted malt backbone and at 9.0% ABV, it’s the perfect fuel for wrangling the universe.

“Our brewing team created a rich and robust Imperial Stout, complementing our current year-round Nitro portfolio that includes a sweet stout, berry blonde ale, and amber ale in Milk Stout Nitro, Flamingo Dreams Nitro, and Sawtooth Nitro, respectively,” says Jill Preston, Director of Marketing at Left Hand. “With a cosmic twist and our signature out-of-this-world Nitro mouthfeel, Galactic Cowboy truly brings Left Hand’s spirit of adventure to life.”

Left Hand Brewing is a leader in Nitro innovation and Nitro experience. In 2011, Left Hand made history and pioneered the way for beer drinkers to enjoy a draft-like experience at home with the release of its flagship Milk Stout Nitro bottles and the hard pour. In 2017, Left Hand performed the first ever U.S. production run of a U.S-made Nitro widget can from Ball Corporation. With the widget inside technology, Nitro fans can now take their beer on-the-go and drink a perfectly smooth and velvety Nitro beer straight from a can. Recent additions of Flamingo Dreams Nitro and the first of its kind Mixed Nitro 8 pack, both debuting in 2019, demonstrate how Left Hand continues to break new ground in Nitro.

Smoother than Solo and darker than the Dark Side, Galactic Cowboy Nitro is currently cascading from taps and landing on more shelves every day. Left Hand Brewing will also be debuting a national social media advertising campaign later in March featuring a series of adventures from Galactic Cowboys (and Cowgirls)!

Galactic Cowboy Nitro is available now in 4pks of 13.65oz cans and on draft. Check out our beer finder for Galactic Cowboy locations nearest you and click here for digital assets.

###

About Left Hand Brewing Company

Left Hand Brewing Company, founded in Longmont, Colorado, is one of the original pioneers in craft brewing. From a humble homebrew kit beginning to becoming one of the top 50 craft breweries in the U.S., Left Hand has continued to grow and innovate throughout our 26-year history. Famous for our Nitro series, Left Hand launched America’s original Nitro bottle with our flagship Milk Stout Nitro and the first production run of U.S.- made Nitro widget cans. We’re proud to be one of the most honored and recognized breweries in Colorado with 29 Great American Beer Festival medals,11 World Beer Cup awards and 9 European Beer Star awards. Our collection of year-round and seasonal beers is available in 45 states, DC and internationally. To learn more, please visit www.lefthandbrewing.com.