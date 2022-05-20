Left Hand Brewing Introduces New Food Truck

LONGMONT, Colorado – Left Hand Brewing Company, one of the original pioneers in craft beer, is rolling into a new venture! The company announced the grand opening of its new food truck, Handhelds by Left Hand, on Sat., May 14 at 1pm at Left Hand’s Tasting Room in Longmont at 1265 Boston Avenue.

Handhelds will feature hand-held favorites like giant pretzels, brats and pizza, in addition to shareables like poutine and truffle parmesan fries, and options for kids. Many of the sauces and marinades feature Left Hand’s award-winning brews such as Milk Stout beer cheese or Italian sausage marinated in Sawtooth Amber Ale.

“We recently changed our license to a brew pub in order to expand our beverage offerings to include cocktails, wine and cider in addition to our beers. This required us to increase our food service, and we thought what better opportunity to introduce an on-campus food truck,” said Jill Preston, Left Hand’s Director of Marketing & Hospitality.

Handhelds will generally be open Thursday through Monday from 1-8pm and will be parked at either Left Hand’s Tasting Room or new Beer Garden. Left Hand will continue to partner with local food trucks to ensure there is a food option at both of their on-campus locations, especially on the weekends.

“We’re excited to introduce our guests to Handhelds and look forward to serving up delicious food that can be paired with our beers,” said Preston. “Come check it out and let us know what you think!”

About Left Hand Brewing Company Left Hand Brewing Company, founded in Longmont, Colorado, is one of the original pioneers in craft brewing. From a humble homebrew kit beginning to becoming one of the top 50 craft breweries in the U.S., Left Hand has continued to grow and innovate throughout our 28-year history. Famous for our Nitro series, Left Hand launched America’s original Nitro bottle with our flagship Milk Stout Nitro and the first production run of U.S.- made Nitro widget cans. We’re proud to be one of the most honored and recognized breweries in Colorado with 29 Great American Beer Festival medals,11 World Beer Cup awards and 9 European Beer Star awards. Our collection of year-round and seasonal beers is available in 45 states, DC and internationally.

