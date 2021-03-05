Left Hand Brewing Company to Open Taphouse and Restaurant in Denver’s River North Arts District

DENVER – Left Hand Brewing Company, one of the original pioneers in craft brewing, today announced it will be opening a taphouse and restaurant in Westfield Company’s North Wynkoop development in early 2022. North Wynkoop is a 14-acre mixed use project at the north end of Brighton Boulevard in the River North Arts District (RiNo) adjacent to downtown Denver.

Left Hand Brewing’s 7,500 square-foot location will be next door to the Mission Ballroom and joining 4180 Wynkoop, home of AEG Presents – Rocky Mountains, and will soon include 400 apartment units currently under construction. Left Hand’s new venue will feature its year-round and seasonal beers, a full dining menu with pre- and post-show favorites, live music and a stage, an outdoor patio, and private dining and event spaces.

“We’ve been eager to open an outpost in Denver, and it’s no secret we’ve been searching for the right location for some time,” said Eric Wallace, president and co-founder of Left Hand Brewing. “After being introduced to the Westfield team, we were inspired by their long-term vision for North Wynkoop and the creative, culinary and entertainment community they’re building in River North. We’re excited to help bring that vision to life as we have in Longmont through our brewery and tap room for the past 27 years.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Left Hand Brewing to the community of entertainment destinations within our North Wynkoop project. Our shared enthusiasm for creating exciting gathering places made this an ideal partnership,” said Kevin McClintock, senior partner for Westfield. “Left Hand is a pioneer in the craft brewing industry, so it’s no surprise that they’re also a pioneer at North Wynkoop. We expect they’ll soon be joined by other like-minded restaurants, bars and entertainment concepts as North Wynkoop continues to evolve into a premier entertainment destination in Colorado.”

North Wynkoop encompasses three city blocks from 40th to 43rd streets along Brighton Boulevard, is a five-minute walk to the 38th and Blake A Line Station (one train stop to Union Station and 30 minutes to Denver International Airport), and just minutes from the intersection of Denver’s largest vehicular arteries of I-25 and I-70. In addition to its incredible access to rail, parking options for the site will include an underground garage as well as nearby parking options. Left Hand’s new location will offer a shared-ride pick-up and drop-off area and an abundance of bike parking. For more information, please visit www.northwynkoop.com.

Left Hand announced in March 2020 it would be opening its second location in Denver’s Curtis Park neighborhood but ultimately terminated its lease agreement.

###

About Left Hand Brewing Company

Left Hand Brewing Company, founded in Longmont, Colorado, is one of the original pioneers in craft brewing. From a humble homebrew kit beginning to becoming one of the top 50 craft breweries in the U.S., Left Hand has continued to grow and innovate throughout our 27-year history. Famous for our Nitro series, Left Hand launched America’s original Nitro bottle with our flagship Milk Stout Nitro and the first production run of U.S.- made Nitro widget cans. We’re proud to be one of the most honored and recognized breweries in Colorado with 29 Great American Beer Festival medals,11 World Beer Cup awards and 9 European Beer Star awards. Our collection of year-round and seasonal beers is available in 45 states, DC and internationally. To learn more, please visit www.lefthandbrewing.com.

About Westfield Company Inc.

Westfield Company, Inc. (www.westfield-co.com) Over the past 30 years, Denver-based Westfield, has evolved into one of the nation’s foremost developers of mixed-use projects located in and around Denver’s urban core. Utilizing innovative design and local talent, Westfield is committed to the responsible enhancement of the communities in which we work. This is accomplished by creating inspiring environments where commerce happens and people live.