Left Hand Brewing Company Announces Presenting Sponsorship of the 2020 Telluride Bluegrass Festival

LONGMONT, Colo. — Left Hand Brewing Company, one of the original pioneers of craft brewing, is proud to announce its partnership with Planet Bluegrass through a 2020 sponsorship of their prestigious Music Festivals. The partnership will include all three of their festivals, including their flagship event, the 47th annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival to be held June 18-21 in Telluride, Colorado.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Planet Bluegrass,” shared Eric Kean, Left Hand’s Events Manager. “Planet Bluegrass is one of the finest independent festival promoters in the country. Their commitment to providing a world-class experience, taking care of their customers first, and being great stewards of the environment and community around them are all values that Left Hand Brewing shares.”

The scope of the partnership centers around creative activations designed to build community and interaction with the Left Hand brand. Each festival will feature experiences to enhance the attendee experience including ticket giveaways, and special collaborations between Left Hand, festival performers, Planet Bluegrass, and other local breweries. Additionally, each festival will feature opportunities for festival goers to engage with Left Hand’s and Planet Bluegrass’ charitable initiatives.

Left Hand is a national sponsor of Bike MS – the National MS Society’s popular fundraising bike series. Since 2008, the brewery has been a major contributor to the Society through its Bike MS team, Team Left Hand, raising more than $4.3 million.

“Bike MS is one of Left Hand’s core charitable causes. This year the Bike MS Colorado ride is just one week after the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, so we’re thrilled to be able to raise awareness of the ride during the festival,” said Kean. “Be on the look-out for our Sunday morning fun ride starting and ending at the festival site. The ride will be accessible for riders of all ages, styles, and types of bicycle. We hope to engage as many people as possible with Team Left Hand and the critical work the Society is doing to raise funds and awareness for the millions who battle MS every day.”

Beyond the sponsorship of the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Left Hand also will be the presenting sponsor of Planet Bluegrass’ RockyGrass (July 24-26) and Rocky Mountain Folks Festival (August 7-9) both in Lyons, Colorado. Nestled in the foothills of northern Colorado, both companies were founded and have resided just 15 minutes from each other for more than 25 years.

“We’ve partnered with some great companies over the years. New Belgium, Avery…we’re thrilled to add Left Hand to that list,” said Planet Bluegrass President Craig Ferguson. “We strive to find festival partners who share our values of going local, building community, and being sustainable. Left Hand is all of those things. I’m excited to get creative and see what we can accomplish.”

About Left Hand Brewing Company

Left Hand Brewing Company, founded in Longmont, Colorado, is one of the original pioneers in craft brewing. From a humble homebrew kit beginning to becoming one of the top 50 craft breweries in the U.S., Left Hand has continued to grow and innovate throughout our 26-year history. Famous for our nitro series, Left Hand launched America’s original nitro bottle with our flagship Milk Stout Nitro and the first production run of U.S.-made nitro widget cans. We’re proud to be one of the most honored and recognized breweries in Colorado with 29 Great American Beer Festival medals,11 World Beer Cup awards, and 9 European Beer Star awards. Our collection of year-round l and seasonal beers are available in 44 states, DC and internationally. To learn more, please visit www.lefthandbrewing.com.

About Planet Bluegrass

For 30+ years, Planet Bluegrass has been redefining the music festival, creating exceptional experiences that protect our planet through environmental leadership and strong communities. Producers of Telluride Bluegrass, RockyGrass, and Folks Festival.

About Team Left Hand Brewing

Team Left Hand Brewing is a fundraising team of employees and friends dedicated to solving the riddle that is Multiple Sclerosis. Since 2008, the National team of more than 600 riders & volunteers has raised more than $4.3 million for the National MS Society. Team Left Hand is dedicated to fighting multiple sclerosis and wants to continue helping the National MS Society fund research, advocate for change, and help people with MS and their families live their best lives. To learn more about our teams fighting MS across the country and to get involved, please visit www.teamlefthand.com.

About Multiple Sclerosis – The National Multiple Sclerosis Society – Bike MS

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an unpredictable and often disabling disease of the central nervous system that interrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, with three times more women than men being diagnosed with the disease. A new study, led by the Society, estimates nearly one million people in the United States live with MS, that’s more than double the previous number. The National Multiple Sclerosis Society exists so that people affected by MS can live their best lives. Through events like Bike MS, the largest fundraising cycling series in the world, the Society is able to fund groundbreaking MS research and life-changing programs to support people living with MS and their families. For more information, please visit www.nationalmssociety.org and www.bikems.org.