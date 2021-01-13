Lawson’s Finest Liquids Shares 2021 Specialty Distribution Release Calendar

WAITSFIELD, Vt. — Lawson’s Finest Liquids is kicking off the new year with the release of its 2021 Specialty Distribution Calendar. In addition to its year-round offerings of Sip of Sunshine and Super Session IPA series, Lawson’s Finest will be offering this special selection of beers from its Waitsfield, VT brewery throughout its nine-state distribution territory of MA, NH, ME, CT, RI, NY, NJ, PA and VT.

The first of this year’s specialty releases is Knockout Blonde – our blonde ale that packs a zippy punch of hop aroma! This brew features a flavorful blend of North American malts and is fully loaded with Cascade and Centennial hops. Knockout Blonde will be available in April and May.

Not one, but two versions of Scrag Mountain Pils will enter distribution in May to welcome the warmer weather. Inspired by the traditional Czech Pilsner style, our house lager is a tribute to the source of Waitsfield’s town water and the aquifer deep beneath Scrag Mountain. In addition to the original recipe, we’ll be releasing Scrag Mountain Pils Salt & Lime! This special version of our Scrag Mountain Pils, known affectionately as “Scragarita”, is infused with lime juice and sea salt for a well-balanced dance of crisp and tart. Scrag Mountain Pils Salt & Lime will join the lineup in May and June, and Scrag Mountain Pils will be available from May through August for all your summer sipping.

Joining in on the summer fun in July is Hopcelot, made more widely available this year thanks to incredible fan demand following its taproom-only release in 2020. An original recipe from the Warren, VT- brewery inspired by a dreamy combination of music, hops, and beer, Hopcelot features 8 varieties of hops from around the world, brewed to create intricate flavor and delight your senses! Hopcelot will available from July through August.

Ushering in the fall is another Warren brewery original recipe, Kiwi Double IPA! Brewed with a massive charge of New Zealand grown Nelson Sauvin & Pacific Jade hops, Kiwi Double IPA brings you the terroir of our hop loving friends in the Southern Hemisphere. It will be available in September and October.

Rounding out 2021, Lawson’s Finest is thrilled to be making so many fans’ dreams come true with the release into distribution of Triple Sunshine! The culmination of our Sunshine series explodes with juicy notes of pineapple, grapefruit and lychee. This brew exudes potent floral and herbal aromas from a deluge of dry-hopping. Triple Sunshine will be available during the months of November and December.

Later this month, Lawson’s Finest will be releasing an expanded distribution calendar with its year-round offerings, including a surprise addition to the lineup coming in early 2021. More details will be made available on the Lawson’s Finest Liquids website and social media in the coming weeks.

Company Story

Lawson’s Finest Liquids produces beers of the highest quality with outstanding freshness, featuring world-class IPAs and unique maple brews, while emulating the best of widely appreciated styles. Lawson’s Finest was founded in 2008 by Sean and Karen Lawson with a highly acclaimed, small batch artisanal brewery located in Warren, VT, and in 2014 added an alternating proprietorship in Stratford, CT, where the flagship Sip of Sunshine IPA and Super Session beers are brewed. In 2018, Lawson’s Finest opened their new destination brewery, taproom, and retail store in Waitsfield, VT. Please visit www.LawsonsFinest.com for more information.

For More Information:

https://www.lawsonsfinest.com/2021-specialty-distribution-release-calendar/