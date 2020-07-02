Lawson’s Finest Liquids Releases Scrag Mountain Pils in 16 oz. Cans and 12 oz. 12-Packs

WAITSFIELD, Vt. — Lawson’s Finest Liquids is excited to announce that its summertime favorite, Scrag Mountain Pils, will soon be available in 16 oz. 4-packs and 12 oz. 12-packs in its nine state distribution territory. Previously available in 12 oz. 6-packs only, this transition in packaging comes just in time for those outdoor summer activities we all enjoy.

“Scrag Mountain Pils is my go-to beer at the end of a workday,” says Lawson’s Finest Liquids founding brewer and co-owner Sean Lawson. “The flavor of our pilsner is so clean, refreshing, and crisp in finish that the experience of drinking one is brilliant.”

Scrag Mountain Pils was inspired by the traditional Czech Pilsner style and is brewed in Waitsfield, VT. Lawson’s Finest Liquids’ house lager is a tribute to the source of the town’s water and the aquifer deep beneath Scrag Mountain. This crisp, refreshing pilsner, at 4.8% ABV, is perfect for cooling off on those hot summer days.

Scrag Mountain Pils will be available in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans and in 12-packs of 12 oz. cans throughout the months of July and August at select retail accounts in VT, NH, ME, MA, CT, RI, NJ, NY and PA and at the Lawson’s Finest drive-thru retail store year-round. Visit LawsonsFinest.com for more information on retail locations and find Scrag Mountain Pils digital assets here.

About Lawson’s Finest Liquids

Lawson’s Finest produces beers of the highest quality with outstanding freshness, featuring world-class IPA’s and unique maple brews, while emulating the best of widely appreciated styles. Lawson’s Finest was founded in 2008 by Sean and Karen Lawson with a highly acclaimed, small batch artisanal brewery located in Warren Vermont, and in 2018 opened their award-winning brewery, taproom, and retail store in Waitsfield. Please visit www.LawsonsFinest.com for more information.