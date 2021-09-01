Lawson’s Finest Liquids Distributes Kiwi Double IPA

WAITSFIELD, VT – With its next specialty beer release, Lawson’s Finest Liquids is taking craft beer lovers on a journey to New Zealand. Kiwi, a double IPA that has never been available outside the brewery’s Waitsfield Taproom until now, is brewed with a massive charge of New Zealand-grown Nelson Sauvin and Pacific Jade hops. Beginning this week, Kiwi will be stocked at retailers across Lawson’s Finest’s nine-state distribution area (VT, CT, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA, and RI).

“We love to experiment with hops from all over the world, and Kiwi is a great example of that,” said Sean Lawson, founder and CEO of Lawson’s Finest Liquids. “This blend of New Zealand grown hops delivers an incredibly smooth taste, even at 8.1% ABV. After we released Kiwi IPA at our Taproom last year, everyone was asking when this beer was coming back, and the fact that we’re able to share it with beer fans across the Northeast is super exciting.”

This hop-forward double IPA leads with earthy, citrusy notes and finishes with distinct fruitiness. New Zealand is famous for its crisp, acidic white wines, and the Nelson Sauvin hops bring hints of grape flavor and vinous character to Kiwi. The Nelson hops complement the herbal, peppery notes of the Pacific Jade hops to create an overall flavor profile with a unique terroir, quite different from most double IPAs available in the market.

Kiwi is being released across Lawson’s Finest’s nine-state distribution territory as part of the brewery’s 2021 specialty release program. So far this year, Lawson’s Finest has distributed several beers, including Hopcelot IPA, that had not been available across the region in previous years. Following Kiwi’s run in September and October, the brewery will be distributing the highly anticipated Triple Sunshine across the Northeast to close out the year.

Sip of Sunshine, Little Sip, and the collection of beers from Lawson’s Finest’s Super Session single-hop IPA series, are available year-round throughout the nine-state distribution area. Craft beer lovers looking for their nearest Lawson’s Finest retailer can click here or visit www.lawsonsfinest.com.

About Lawson’s Finest Liquids

Based in Waitsfield, Vermont, Lawson’s Finest Liquids produces beers of the highest quality and freshness. Emulating the best of widely appreciated styles, Lawson’s Finest is home to a growing collection of expertly crafted beers, including world-class IPAs and unique maple brews. Founded in 2008 by Sean and Karen Lawson, the company started as a highly acclaimed, small-batch artisanal brewery in Warren, Vermont. In 2014, Lawson’s Finest Liquids added an alternating proprietorship in Stratford, Connecticut, where the brewery produces its flagship Sip of Sunshine and Super Session beers. Lawson’s Finest Liquids opened its destination brewery, taproom, and retail store in Waitsfield in 2018.

For More Information:

https://www.lawsonsfinest.com